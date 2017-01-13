City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE STILLWATER CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN there will be Special Meeting and Executive Session following the Special Meeting of the Stillwater City Council at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2017 to be held at Stillwater City Hall Council Chambers, 216 4th Street N, Stillwater, MN.

The purpose of the meeting is for presentation of the Classification/Compensation Study by the Citys consultant – Flaherty Hood. The Executive Session immediately following the presentation will be a closed session for labor negotiations. Do not hesitate to contact the City Clerks Office (651) 430-8800 if you have any questions or need further information.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 13, 2017

641246