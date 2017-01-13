City – CITY OF STILLWATER

NOTICE OF VACANCY ON THE

STILLWATER CHARTER COMMISSION

This official notice is given by publication, pursuant to 15.07 of the Stillwater City Charter, which requires notice of vacancies to be published in the Citys official newspaper upon a vacancy occurring on the Commission. Anyone interested in an appointment is encouraged to request an application from City Hall (651-430-8800) or our website www.ci.stillwater.mn.us and return to City of Stillwater, Charter Commission, 216 4th Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082, along with a resume and letter of interest addressed to the Honorable Doug Meslow, Chief Judge, Tenth Judicial District, no later than 30 days from the publication of this notice or 4:30 p.m., February 13. The Charter Commission reviews the applications and interviews applicants before sending their recommendations on to the judge.

By order of the City Clerk of the City of Stillwater this 11th day of January, 2017.

CITY OF STILLWATER

/s/ Diane F. Ward,

City Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 13, 2017

641208