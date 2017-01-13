Bayport man arrested in Mille Lacs County home invasion that left one dead

Tommy Thomas Corrales

A Bayport man was arrested after allegedly participating in a Mille Lacs County home invasion that left one suspect dead Jan. 12.

Tommy Thomas Corrales, 31, of Bayport was arrested and booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail on assault, burglary and robbery charges, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

According to the preliminary investigation, the BCA says, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, four men broke into the home on the 17600 block of Ookweman Loop in Vineland with plans to carry out a robbery. Three of the men wore masks and one carried a sawed-off shotgun authorities say. There were more than a dozen people inside of the home at the time of the home invasion. The intruders assaulted several people and one intruder fired his weapon at least once, according to the BCA. No one was injured by gunfire. Several people in the home fled into a back bedroom, barricaded the door and called 911.

As three deputies from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, two of the four intruders were exiting the home, and both were taken into custody. One of the deputies entered the home and located a third intruder in a bedroom with a shotgun pointed at several people, according to the BCA. When the intruder refused to drop the shotgun, the deputy fired his weapon, fatally striking the man. The two other deputies entered the home and arrested the fourth intruder without incident.

One of the people injured during the home invasion was treated at the scene by EMTs from Mille Lacs Health System.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the deceased as Jamison Christopher Anderson, 20, of Vineland. An autopsy is underway.

The deputy who fired his weapon was Deputy Daniel Mott. Mott has been with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years. He has been placed on standard administrative leave.

Corrales was identified as one of the three suspects arrested. The others were identified as Gabriel Levi Chips, 21, of Brainerd, and Justin Lee Mitchell, 34, of Onamia.

There is no body-worn camera or other video of the incident.

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Isle and Onamia police departments and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance at the scene. The BCA is investigating the officer-involved shooting. When that investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over to the Mille Lacs County Attorney’s Office for review.