Back in Time: Norwegian Ski Club of Stillwater

The ski club at the 1887 St. Paul Winter Ice Palace. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

BY BRENT PETERSON

GAZETTE COLUMNIST

Minnesotans know that the winter can get a bit cold. Others from around the country and the world don’t seem to understand why people live in this state during the winter. In 1885, a New York reporter stated that St. Paul was “unfit for human habitation” in the wintertime. This was taken as a slight to those in St. Paul and in Minnesota generally. To show the world, St. Paul started the Winter Carnival the following year, and it is still being celebrated.

People and organizations flocked to St. Paul to be a part of the celebration. In 1887 more clubs were formed to participate in the snowshoeing, ice skating and skiing events. One of the new ski clubs came from Stillwater, the Norwegian Ski Club.

According to the Stillwater Messenger of Jan. 15, 1887, the club was organized with 12 members, “whose intention is to visit St. Paul during the carnival and practice the old-country sport at home.” The original officers of the club were Mikkal Thon, president; J.G.W. Johnson, secretary; Nick Bakke, treasurer; and A.M. Olsen as the captain.

The Club would hold and attend area ski races and practice on Mulberry Street hill. In January 1889, the club had a visit from Mikel Helmestaedt, a “champion ski runner,” which caused a great deal of enthusiasm in the club. It was also at this time that the Norwegian Ski Club received new uniforms that consisted of Jackets and “breeches” of blue with gray Astrakhan trimmings, brown leggings with leather fastenings and caps of blue with variegated tassels.

