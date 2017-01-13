Special Ceramics event with three St. Croix Valley potters

A ceramics workshop/demonstration special event with Lisa Buck, Nick Earl, and Mark Lusardi will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 1-5 p.m. at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis. Ceramic appreciators, artists, and students of all skill levels are encouraged to attend. This event is a unique opportunity to interact with three artists living and working in the St. Croix River Valley who are featured in the 2016-17 exhibition series “Earth and Water: Ceramic Art in the St. Croix Valley,” a partnership with Northern Clay Center.

Buck, Earl, and Lusardi will each talk about their work, influences, and background, and demonstrate a technique they have developed for their craft. The afternoon will conclude with a tour of Buck’s exhibit, which will be on view in the Atrium Gallery Jan. 13 – Feb. 19.

Participants are encouraged to bring questions and sketchbooks. Refreshments will be served. This event is co-sponsored by Northern Clay Center and is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 715-386-2305 or stop by the center.

Ceramics classes

The winter schedule of classes in the Ceramics Studio of The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wis., includes an eight-week Beginning/Intermediate Pottery on the Wheel for teens and adults, a three-week Experiencing Clay for teens and adults; and a six-week Clay Class for children ages 7 to 12. A special demonstration workshop event with St. Croix River Valley potters Lisa Buck, Nick Earl, and Mark Lusardi also will be held Jan. 14 at The Phipps.

In Beginning/Intermediate Pottery on the Wheel, beginning participants will learn basic techniques for throwing pots on the potter’s wheel. For the intermediate potter, this class offers an in-depth development of more advanced skills and techniques. All students will be supported by the instructor in developing the skills on which they would like to work, and if they are unsure, the instructor has many ideas. Having a mix of skill levels in class makes for a fun and diverse learning environment. This class, which is limited to nine students, will be offered Mondays, Jan. 23 – March 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The class fee is $229, which includes one 25 lb. bag of clay, glazes, and firing, as well as access to the studio during scheduled open studio hours.

In Experiencing Clay, students will gain firsthand experience as they approach multiple facets of the ceramic making process including wheel throwing, hand-building functional pottery, and creating sculptures in a variety of methods. Class size is limited to nine and is offered three Tuesdays, March 7 – 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The class fee is $79, which includes all materials and supplies.

In the Clay Class, students will learn basic techniques of throwing pottery on the wheel and will build their skills and understanding of the sculptural possibilities of clay through pinching, coiling, and slab construction. Students will be given freedom to experiment with their new skills and will receive significant one-on-one attention. Class size is limited to nine. It will be held on six Tuesdays, Jan. 24 – Feb. 28, from 6-7:30 p.m. The class fee of $129 includes all materials and supplies.

For more information or to register in Ceramics Studio classes, go toThePhipps.org, call 715-386-2305, or stop by the center.