Students and community members to join for 2nd annual Masterwork Community Sing

BY JOE WINTER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Residents of the St. Croix Valley can join a local choir and orchestra to help perform a centuries-old classical masterpiece in February.

St. Croix Preparatory Academy’s choir and orchestra performers are inviting community members to take part in singing the Hallelujah Chorus, a movement from Handel’s masterwork “Messiah,” at their upcoming, second annual Masterwork Community Sing.

The event will give students the opportunity to perform in a large choral work with people from around the St. Croix Valley. In its first staging last year, the choir was bolstered by 50 community members, and this year, SCPA hopes that number to be even bigger.

“The idea for last year’s first community sing started with the school’s musical groups being talented enough to perform a well-known masterwork, but lacking the numbers to balance the orchestra,” said Elizabeth Gust, SCPA upper school choir director.

The upper level school has about 300 students, with 50 in choir and 16 in the chamber orchestra. Stillwater has a strong musical tradition, and choir directors decided last year to invite parents and community members to sing Mozart’s “Regina Coeli” with their charges. This year, the work they are performing is the climatic and vocally multi-layered “Hallelujah Chorus.”

“We chose this work because of its timeless appeal, and many colleges perform the work,” Gust said. “Since we are a college-prep school, we want the students to go into college knowing this iconic work.”

“Messiah” is an English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel, with a scriptural text compiled by Charles Jennens from the King James Bible, and from the version of the Psalms included with the Book of Common Prayer. Handel wrote Messiah for modest vocal and instrumental forces, with optional settings for many of the individual numbers. In the years after his death, the work was adapted for performance on a much larger scale, with giant orchestras and choirs.

Community members with a background in music or the ability to read music are encouraged to join the Masterwork Community Sing. Music will be provided to all participants. Those interested in joining are asked to contact Elizabeth Gust at [email protected] Rehearsals will be Feb. 11 at SCPA and Feb. 16 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Afton.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at St. Peter’s.