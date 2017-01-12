Healing River Chiropractic moves into new offices

The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce celebrated the expansion and new offices of Healing River Chiropractic at their downtown Stillwater location in December. The move was made to accommodate their growing client base, and staff expansion.

“I am thrilled to be in the Chestnut Building in the heart of downtown Stillwater,” said owner Dr. Kellie Seth. “With our staff expansion adding Dr. Brittney in 2016, we needed a larger space, and this fit us beautifully.”

Established in 2013, Healing River Chiropractic provides chiropractic adjustments in a holistic wellness center. They utilize gentle holistic techniques.

Dr. Kellie Seth graduated from UW-Madison with a Pre-Med focus, receiving multiple academic scholarships for her double majors in Entomology and Zoology. Also a certified personal trainer and fitness expert, she graduated from Northwestern Chiropractic College in 2013 with honors and a focus on Neurology and Nutrition.

Dr. Brittney Reisnour graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a Bachelor’s in Biology and an emphasis in health and medical sciences. In 2016 she graduated as a Doctor of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington. She brings an expertise of pediatric care and sports injury to the clinic.

The offices are at 200 Chestnut St. East Suite 202, Stillwater.