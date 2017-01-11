Stillwater-based trio to play Jan. 18 in First Avenue Mainroom after EP release

Colin Campbell and the Shackletons, a trio of Stillwater-based brothers, released an EP Dec. 27 and will play the Mainroom at First Avenue in Minneapolis Jan. 18, as part of a concert featuring the “best new bands” of 2016.

BY JOE WINTER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

A youthful Stillwater-based trio is attracting lots of regional attention, to the point where it is playing the prestigious First Avenue venue in Minneapolis not once, but twice in a month-long period.

Colin Campbell and the Shackletons held an EP release concert for “The Horizon Lines” on Dec. 27 at the venue’s 7th Street Entry. They will return Jan. 18 to play in its Mainroom as part of a concert featuring the best new bands of 2016. The concert is sponsored by MPR’s The Current and Radio K.

The band of brothers — who often fit the blues style by playing in like-minded, colorful suit jackets — consists of Colin Campbell, age 20, on guitar and vocals, Cameron Campbell, 21, on bass, and Evan Campbell, 16, on drums and “screaming” background vocals, Colin said.

“I can’t say we have ever had an official start,” Colin said. “We have always lived together and always had instruments, but it wasn’t until just a few years ago that we put an official name on it and started gigging under it.”

The band is writing and playing songs rooted in the rich influence of the iconic “Minnesota Sound,” Colin said.

He added the group is also “living a double life” as both a knee-buckling, indie rock band and a stomp-your-foot-through-the-floor blues band. They’ve been generating buzz throughout the Twin Cities area and beyond.

Stillwater-based Colin Campbell and the Shackletons released an EP called “The Horizon Lines” in December.

Despite their young ages, the band has shared the stage with the likes of Jimmie Vaughan, Melissa Etheridge and the Wallflowers. Early in 2017 the band will travel to Beale Street in Memphis to again represent Minnesota at the International Blues Challenge. Known for his hot blues guitar licks, Colin opened on the main stage at the 2013 Chicago Blues Festival as part of a national all-star band of emerging talent.

“The 7th Street Entry to us feels like a home field advantage at this point, so we always look forward to playing there. We are so dumbfounded in the most joyous way about them asking us to play as part of the best bands of 2016 in the Mainroom,” Colin said. Their band is one of six that will play in the best-band show.

“I know Nick Elstad from Sleeping Jesus, who is also playing. He’s a great dude,” Colin said. “And I’ve never met the members of Tony Peachka but they are a super rad, all-girl punk band and I’m excited to finally see them. The band ‘tabah’ is playing as well, and they were included in First Avenue’s ‘Replacement’ tribute, as were we, and we loved them from what we saw.” Colin was referring to his group’s recent invitation to play the annual tribute show for the stalwart Minnesota-based band The Replacements.

“I adore Stillwater, but sometimes it’s very hard to bust into their scene,” Colin said, saying there are many longtime bands that play the clubs and restaurants there almost weekly. “We have played a handful of shows and fests downtown though, and the outreach has always been very supportive. But we find more places to play and places to play louder in the Cities.” The group does have another downtown Stillwater gig tentatively being arranged for late January.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18 concert in First Avenue’s Mainroom are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. To order, visit firstavenue.com.