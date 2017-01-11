SCPA: Lions top St. Paul Academy

In its final tune-up before the start of conference play, the St. Croix Preparatory Academy boys’ basketball team slipped past St. Paul Academy 71-68 in a nonconference road game on Tuesday, Jan. 3. It was the second win in a row for the Lions (4-3), who were scheduled to host Maranatha Christian Academy in their Minnesota Christian Athletic Association debut on Jan. 5.

• Jayton Metcalf delivered 23 points to help send SCPA to a 68-59 victory over Belle Plaine in the third-place game of the Glencoe-Silver Lake Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 29. Matt Kaul added 15 points for the Lions.

• Six players scored in double figures to propel Glencoe-Silver Lake to a 90-68 victory over the Lions in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Metcalf finished with 25 points to lead SCPA, which was outscored 48-26 in the second half.

Lions end 3-game skid

The SCPA girls’ basketball team defeated St. Paul Academy 51-35 in a nonconference game on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to end a three-game losing streak. Meg Schulte tossed in 15 points to lead the Lions. Mary Ture added eight points for SCPA (6-4), which opens MCAA play at Maranatha Christian Academy on Friday, Jan. 6.

• The Lions finished with an 0-3 record in the St. Anthony Village Tournament. After losing to eventual champion Tartan 55-18 in the opener, SCPA fell to the host Huskies 74-47 in the second round on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Lions were also stopped by Richfield 66-43 in the finale on Thursday, Dec. 29.