Former Stillwater mayor’s sentencing delayed 3rd time

Ken Harycki

Sentencing for Stillwater’s former mayor Ken Harycki on federal fraud charges has been delayed again. It is now scheduled for 10 a.m. May 16 at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis — more than two years after he entered a guilty plea.

The change comes after another delay in the trial of Harycki’s alleged co-conspirators, Roylee and Thurlee Belfrey, who are accused of defrauding the government of more than $10 million over more than 10 years.

On Jan. 15, 2015, Harycki pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. He admitted to intentionally filing false tax forms on behalf of himself and former clients Roylee and Thurlee Belfrey, as well as incorporating a business to further a conspiracy. Authorities have estimated the tax loss from his actions at more than $2 million.

Harycki had been scheduled for sentencing June 3, 2016, before Judge Ann D. Montgomery. His sentencing was subsequently scheduled for Nov. 16, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017.

Judge Montgomery has said there is good reason to delay and consider all the facts at once, since Harycki may be eligible for a reduced sentence if he provides “substantial assistance” in the Belfrey case.