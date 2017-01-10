Lake Elmo removes council members from committees

The Lake Elmo City Council made an unusual vote during its first meeting in 2017; instead of voting for council member appointments to standing advisory committees, the council voted to remove elected officials from the committees entirely.

According to state statute, the city council may create committees through ordinance, resolution or motion. According to meeting materials, the city council had five standing advisory committees — finance, human resources, environmental, public safety and maintenance advisory committees.

“My understanding is that the Maintenance Advisory Committee has been around for about 20 years,” said city administrator Kristina Handt. “They have not met in the last 18 months.”

At the time when the staff report was written, Councilmember Julie Fliflet was listed as the chair of the finance, human resources and environmental committees. Councilmember Jill Lundgren was listed as the chair of the environmental committee and a member of the human resources and public safety committees. Former council member Anne Smith was a member of the finance committee, and Mayor Mike Pearson was a member of the public safety committee.

At the first meeting of the year, the council typically appointed two council members to each committee. The remaining membership of the committees were resident volunteers.

“I would be in favor of dissolving the committees all together,” Council ember Justin Bloyer said.

Pearson said he was not in favor of dissolving the committees, but he did want to see major changes.

“I think we should take council members off these committees,” Pearson said. “I think these committees should be available for staff if they seek information.”

Pearson was blunt in his charge that council members on the committees have caused problems in the past.

“I think to a large degree they have become proxies to the council — a star chamber — and a larger part of some of the ups and downs we have had over the last couple of year,” Pearson said.

Pearson used the environmental committee as an example, stating that he believes the scope of the committee should be better defined.

“That’s fine if you want to take council members off of committees, but this [environmental] committee has done good things for the city,” Lundgren said.

Fliflet disagreed with Pearson’s view that council members should be removed for the committees.

“The committee structure and whether or not council members should serve on committees — that is what they are, they are extensions of this council,” Fliflet said.

Fliflet said that the committees were opportunities for members of the city council to work on issues in more detail with members of the community.

“It’s an uneducated look at the council committee structure to say that council members shouldn’t serve on those committees,” Fliflet said.

“It’s not the members that are the issue; it is the operators and the operators are the council,” Pearson said.

Bloyer said that he wanted the committees to be able to give recommendations without being influenced by the views of an individual council member who is also on the committee.

“I think taking council members off of the committees is a nice compromise between disbanding them and what we are currently doing,” newly elected Councilmember Christine Nelson said.

Currently, there is only one resident member of the finance committee and one resident member of the human resources committee. In the past, the committee would be composed of a majority of resident members. Nelson said she hopes that by removing council members, more residents will show interested in volunteering.

The council voted 3-2 — with Fliflet and Lundgren dissenting — to appoint no council members to committees. The council directed staff to develop an operating policy for the Maintenance Advisory Committee, as one could not be found in the city hall records.

The council made statutorily required appointments during the Jan. 3 meeting. Lundgren remained the city council member on the Fire Relief Association Board of Trustees, and Fliflet remained as city council liaison to the library board

Contact Alicia Lebens at [email protected]