Guest column: In 1920, Ruth dominated baseball like no other

BY LINDER WENDT

GUEST COLUMNIST

Professional baseball seasons worthy of historic recognition have been awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award since 1931. A list of past MVP winners is emblematic of the game’s finest players in their most extraordinary years.

Awards that preceded the MVP honored players going back as far as 1911, including the Chalmers Award (given 1911-1914) and the League Award (1922-1929). However, the absence of an award from 1915-1921 leaves arguably the greatest hitting season in history to go unheralded.

In 1920, Babe Ruth put together a batting average of .376 with 54 homers and 135 RBIs. These numbers represent a phenomenal season, but when more telling hitting metrics are observed and the time period is accounted for, this season shines as the best ever.

Drawing walks is the most underrated offensive skill in the game, and in 1920 Ruth walked 150 times — dominating the league as Cleveland’s Tris Speaker finished second with 97. Ruth also set a record that year with a walk percentage (walks divided by plate appearances) of 24.4 percent, while again Speaker finished second with a comparatively measly 14.4 percent.

This record of Ruth’s stood for 34 years until the Red Sox’s Ted Williams nosed him out by getting walked 25.9 percent of his plate appearances. The combination of Ruth’s walk-drawing ability and his high batting average gave him an OBP of .532, which fell short only to John McGraw’s 1899 record of .548. Ted Williams’ legendary 1941 season, in which he batted .406, overthrew both of these marks with an on-base percentage of .553, and also led many followers to believe that Williams had the greatest hitting performance of all time.

Although Williams’ 1941 performance was nothing short of sensational, finishing with a batting average higher .400 gave the season more media hype than it deserved. Batting average is a poor statistic for measuring player value because all hits are treated equally and walks are not included. Additionally, the increased difficulty of obtaining high batting averages in recent seasons has disproportionately raised the allure of Williams’ season.

Dividing a player’s batting average by the league’s is an effective way to gauge how the averages stack up against those of different eras, as outlined in John Thorn and Pete Palmer’s “The Hidden Game of Baseball”. When applying this formula to Williams’ 1941 campaign and also accounting for players’ home parks, the season ranks 12th all-time. It stands behind plenty of seasons by old-timers Ty Cobb and Nap Lajoie (both early twentieth century) as well as a “modern” season by Rod Carew of the Minnesota Twins in 1977, during which he hit .388.

Although Williams’ 1941 on-base and batting averages are incredible, he trailed Ruth on the power end of the hitting spectrum. Williams led the American League in 1941 with 37 home runs, but accounting for the era, his 37 bombs can’t hold a candle to Ruth hitting 54 in 1920. Ruth’s power hitting in 1920 was the most astounding part of his season, despite having the greatest walk percentage of the time and an incredible on-base average.

Ruth’s isolated power (slugging percentage – batting average, abbreviated ISO) was .472, a record that stood for 81 years until Barry Bonds broke it with his 73-homer 2001 season. Despite being aided by steroids and an environment more conducive to home runs, Bonds’ 2001 season remains as the best hitting season since Ruth’s 1920. Bonds’ 2001 campaign set new baseball records in ISO and walk percentage (although Bonds would later break his 2001 walk percentage record three more times). He also broke Mark McGwire’s coveted home run record set three years prior.

However, fans shouldn’t rush to call Bonds’ 2001 the best home run hitting season in history. In 2001, the average professional team was hitting 1.124 homers per game, while teams averaged a paltry .255 per game back when Ruth hit his 54 dingers. Home runs were more than four times as frequent in 2001, but Bonds’ season only had 1.35 times more homers than Ruth’s.

In 1920, Ruth so overpowered his competition that 14 of the other 15 teams in baseball failed to compile as many home runs as he did on his own. Ruth hit 8.6 percent of all major league home runs that season. This is a level of dominance that the game had never seen, and never will see again. Although Williams and Bonds both recorded single season performances for the books, the sheer dominance of Ruth in 1920 allows him to claim the greatest hitting season ever known.

Wendt is a 2015 Stillwater Area High School graduate and a sophomore at Lawrence University.