Boys soccer: MaxPreps honors Stillwater state champs

Members of the state champion Stillwater boys’ soccer team were honored as part of the MaxPreps Soccer Tour of Champions on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Stillwater Area High School. (Contributed photo)

Following its memorable undefeated state championship season, the Stillwater boys’ soccer team was included in this year’s MaxPreps Soccer Tour of Champions. The Ponies were honored during halftime of the Stillwater boys’ basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Tour of Champions is presented by the Army National Guard.

After finishing the season with a 22-0 record — capped by a 2-0 victory over Wayzata in the state championship game — the Ponies finished the season ranked No. 16 nationally by MaxPreps, a CBSSports.com site which ranks more than 16,000 boys’ varsity soccer teams each fall.

It was the third state championship for the Ponies in boys soccer, but first since their back-to-back wins 1995 and 1996. Ponies coach Jake Smothers shows off a banner that was presented to the Ponies during halftime of the boys’ basketball game. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

“Each fall, nearly 34,000 varsity soccer teams take the field in hopes of being champions,” said Andy Beal, president and founder of MaxPreps. “The MaxPreps Tour of Champions and the Army National Guard honor the most outstanding teams in the nation for their state championship performance and elite national level ranking. Congratulations to the Stillwater Area Ponies players, coaches and fans for an amazing year and for earning the Army National Guard’s national rankings trophy.”

When asked about all of the team’s success this season, head soccer coach Jake Smothers said, “Some of it is still surreal. No one expected the team to achieve some of the dominance that marked our season: 22-0, No. 1 in the state, 95 goals for to just 11 against, and such a high national ranking. These players have been playing soccer at the highest levels, year round, for 5-6 years. As coaches, the staff and I were challenged every day to meet the ambitions of our players. But aside from all of that, the players really enjoyed playing together and it showed in how they went about their preparations for these big games. There was never a lack of confidence in each other. In the end, I think that is what these guys will treasure the most. It was a team and a family who worked hard for each other.”

Minnesota Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Isaac Girling presented coach Smothers and the team with the Army National Guard national ranking trophy.

“Courage, commitment and unity are just a few qualities that superior athletes, along with the men and women of the Army National Guard, have in common,” said Sergeant First Class Michael Semeja of the Army National Guard. “On behalf of the National Guard, I am privileged to recognize this nationally ranked championship team for their dedication, leadership and teamwork.”

MaxPreps computer rankings are used to determine team rank for the Tour of Champions. The system utilizes the huge number of game results stored in the MaxPreps database. Generally, the more a team wins the higher the ranking, but the system takes into account quality wins (against other highly ranked opponents), margin of victory, and strength of schedule. Playoff games are weighted 2.1 times a regular season game.