Stillwater assistant fire chief retires after 42 years

Retired Stillwater Assistant Fire Chief Tom Linoff, left, shakes hands with Chief Stuart Glaser at a city council meeting Jan. 3. The council honored Linhoff for his 42 years of service on the fire department. Linhoff retired Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Stillwater Fire Department)

Tom Linhoff served as a firefighter more than a quarter of the life of the Stillwater Fire Department, which dates to 1872. After 42 years of service, the part-time assistant fire chief retired Dec. 31.

“It’s been a fabulous 42 years,” Linhoff said. “We had our share of fires. We had our share of parties, brotherhood meetings, and we even had a few beers — at the fire hall — that was when we could do that.”

After joining the department on Oct. 1, 1974, Linhoff served under five different chiefs, beginning with Chief David Chial.

Current Fire Chief Stuart Glaser called Linhoff a “competent, dependable firefighter” who “embodies the role of public servant,” and it’s not easy for Glaser to see him go.

“It’s a tough time actually, I think, for both of us,” Glaser said. “His talent and friendship and professionalism will be missed.”

Forty-two years of service translates to thousands of calls.

“It’s a lot,” Glaser said. “Just this last year we responded to over 1,800 calls.”

It also means thousands of hours of training, though the time spent training now is significantly greater than it was when Linhoff joined the department.

“When I started, we kind of ran by the seat of our pants here,” he said. “We had two (breathing apparatuses). The full-time guys usually got those first — the rest of us sucked it up and ate the smoke.”

Formal training was scarce at the time.

“It was pretty much what the person in front of me did, I did, and I would pass that along at the next fire to the new hire,” Linhoff said.

But that changed after a fatal fire in downtown Stillwater in January 1982, he said.

“As that fire was raging through Brine’s Meat Market, and we watched the smoke come down the front of the window at the Country Tailor, we knew it was bad,” Linhoff said, struggling against tears. “We lost Jamie, and we lost Bob. … That night is when our education started. We learned what the buildings were like downtown — different roof lines, false roof lines, roofs stacked on top of each other.”

Training became a higher priority after that.

“We learned smoke detection,” he said. “We learned sprinkler systems. We learned how to put the wet stuff on the red stuff. And we had training. And that’s where it all started. … We learned about life … and loss of life.”

As he moves into the next phase of his own life, Linhoff has a message for his fellow firefighters still in the service: “All I can say is, don’t run when you’re on the fire scene — buddy up, keep your chin straps on and be safe out there.”

