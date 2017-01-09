St. Croix Valley resident Rebecca Otto to run for governor

Rebecca Otto

State auditor and St. Croix Valley resident Rebecca Otto has announced she will run for Minnesota governor as a Democrat in 2018.

Otto, who lives in May Township, near Marine on St. Croix, was first elected state auditor in 2006 and is serving her third term. She has also served in the Minnesota House of Representatives (February 2003 to January 2005) and the Forest Lake School Board.

As part of her bid for governor, Otto says she’s launching a statewide “listening campaign.”

“Rather than talking to you and telling you all about my good ideas, I would prefer to listen,” she said. “I think there’s been a lot of talk lately and not enough listening and truly understanding.”

Otto is the third Democrat to announce a bid for the governor’s office since incumbent Gov. Mark Dayton said he wouldn’t seek re-election. St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and State Rep. Erin Murphy of St. Paul are the other Democratic candidates in the race so far.

Only one Republican, Christopher William Chamberlin of St. Cloud, has announced his candidacy.