Column: New socks for new steps

It’s the first week of January so, naturally, I’ve just finished scheduling an entire year of family vacations, summer camps and pediatric dental appointments. While it could very well be the residual sugar pumping through my veins after a diet consisting of little more than sugar cookies and buffalo cream cheese dip, I choose to attribute this surge of energy to my socks. Something about new socks makes me feel ambitious.

Historically, the month of January has been defined by two equally wonderful elements: optimism and a fresh supply of socks. In many ways, one is a reflection of the other, following a similar life-cycle of deterioration throughout the year.

Stuffed into the mother of all stockings, Santa never disappoints me, and each year I find a new bundle of socks waiting for me underneath the Lifesaver book of candies. As a child, this felt like an obnoxious waste of stocking space, taking up room that was better intended for the latest Madonna cassette tape or the soda flavored Lip Smacker trio. Resolutions were just as meaningless in my youth, mere tokens of thought that didn’t require actual change or planning.

But, sometime over the last thirty years, new socks have become a luxury, a selfish indulgence. There is nothing like the feeling of slipping into a new sock for the first time, feeling the pressed seam quietly open around your toes, the elastic effortlessly hug your ankle. New socks seem to make everything look a little more polished and purposeful. For example, I may have a chunk of banana dangling from my neglected ponytail, but hey, I have clever matching socks peeking out the bottom of my jeans.

In many ways, New Year’s resolutions mirror this new-sock mentality. By January, we are eager to try on something fresh and new, to apply a welcomed discipline to stretched-out habits or abandoned intentions. Setting goals feels empowering and hopeful, and we take comfort in color-coded calendars and creative meal planning. In January, we indulge in the feeling of false control.

Of course, by March, the graveyard basket for socks is overflowing with divorcees. Everyone has split up, leaving an unhappy mix of knee-high athletic socks and proper black argyles fighting for air amidst a rainbow of Disney anklets. Similarly, “someone” has hung a coat on the elliptical machine rendering it disabled, the checkbook is no longer in the bill drawer and doughnuts have consistently joined the breakfast rotation. Good intentions have been sidetracked.

Summer arrives and all bets are off. Barring a resolution to “be more self-indulgent,” summer does not lend itself well to managing goals and structure. The helpful discipline we craved in January is now stuffed in the back of my underwear drawer with all the other forms of personal constriction: mainly Spanx and unfriendly sports bras.

But when fall arrives and begs us to return to pants with zippers and shoes with laces, we reach to the back of the drawer. Over the year, the socks have endured some damage. An emergency chase after the garbage man created a hole in the heel. An unfortunate game of tug of war with the puppy ripped a seam. A second bottle of wine left a stain … or two … and a puppet show left a googly eye and an old Cheerio.

By December, the only matching pair I own look like two dead fish, with an unnatural curve in the spine and a garish gape in the mouth.

Often my resolutions lie in a similar state: unrecognizable and fishy. Sometimes they have been abandoned out of laziness, but other times they have just lost their relevance or meaning. Thankfully, we are not always the same people at the end of the year and despite our planning, life has a way of moving us in the direction we cannot foresee.

But, in January, new socks remind me we get a fresh start. New socks for new steps. Holes are just the proof we tried hard to get it right.

Marny Stebbins lives in Stillwater with her husband and four children. She is a staunch believer in early bedtimes, caffeine enhancement and humor therapy.