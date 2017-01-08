Knox and Stanton are SAHS Athletes of the Week

Olivia Knox

Olivia Knox — Girls hockey

Banking on defense to produce victories this season, the Stillwater girls’ hockey team has received strong play in goal from net-minder Olivia Knox.

The junior turned away 35 shots as the Ponies held off Forest Lake 2-1 in a Suburban East Conference game on Jan. 3. Knox also finished with 26 saves as Stillwater defeated Prior Lake 6-3 in the seventh-place game of the Edina Walser Tournament on Dec. 28.

Knox and the Ponies (5-3 SEC, 7-7) travel to Park for a conference game on Saturday.

Matthew Stanton

Matthew Stanton — Boys hockey

Facing its stiffest test of the season so far, the undefeated and top-ranked Stillwater boys’ hockey team topped No. 2-ranked Elk River in the St. Louis Park Holiday Classic on Dec. 30.

Matthew Stanton provided two goals and an assist to help lead the way for the Ponies (11-0), who also defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 7-0 and Prior Lake 3-1 in their first two games of the event. The senior has collected eight goals and 12 assists this season.

Stillwater (6-0 SEC, 11-0) travel to Forest Lake for a conference game on Saturday.