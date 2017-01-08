Girls hockey: Stillwater trips up Rangers 2-1

FOREST LAKE — Stillwater received another stingy effort on defense and just enough offense to slip past Forest Lake 2-1 in a Suburban East Conference girls’ hockey game on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Forest Lake Sports Center.

Junior Olivia Knox turned away 35 shots in goal for the Ponies (5-3 SEC, 7-7), who have allowed just 12 goals in eight conference games.

Stillwater’s Hannah Affolter scored on an assist from Grace Howe in the final minute of the second period to break a scoreless tie. Gina Jablonski then provided the game-winner on the power play in the third period, scoring on an assist by Sophie Schuster at 9:37.

Forest Lake’s Brieja Parent closed the gap with a goal with just 1:21 remaining in regulation to spoil Knox’s bid for a shutout, but that was all the Ponies allowed.

Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2

Forest Lake 0 0 1 — 1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. St, Hannah Affolter (Grace Howe) 16:14.

Third period — 2. St, Gina Jablonski (Sophie Schuster) pp, 9:37; 1. FL, Brieja Parent (Maddie Kolbow, Courtney Peterson) 15:39.

Penalties — St, 0-0:00; FL, 0-0:00.

Saves — St (Olivia Knox) 11-12-12—35; FL (Josie Bothun) 9-11-11—31.

Stillwater 6, Prior Lake 3

At Edina, Lauren Gella scored her first two goals of the season to help pace a balanced attack as Stillwater dispatched Prior Lake 6-3 in the final round of the Edina Walser Tournament at Braemar Ice Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Ponies, scored four times in the opening period to take charge. Hannah Affolter, Gella, Lauren Einan and Cassidy Jones each scored for the Ponies to build a 4-1 lead.

Gella struck again in the second period and Sophie Schuster punched in a goal early in the third to provide the final margin.

Olivia Knox finished with 26 saves in goal for the Ponies.

Stillwater 4 1 1 — 6

Prior Lake 1 2 0 — 3

First period — 1. PL, Katie Huntington (unassisted) 2:42; 1. St, Hannah Affolter (Olivia Konigson, Cassidy Jones) 3:28; 2. St, Lauren Gella (Jones, Affolter) 11:42; 3. St, Lauren Einan (Claire Knowlan, Sophie Schuster) 13:30; 4. St, Jones (Konigson, Affolter) 16:42.

Second period — 2. PL, Ellie Schumacher (Lauren Stach) 6:02; 5. St, Gella (Cleo Nystrom, Konigson) 7:53; 3. PL, Katie Huntington (Leah Pavlish) sh, NA.

Third period — 6. St, Schuster (Jones) 2:44.

Penalties — St, 4-8:00; PL, 2-7:00.

Saves — St (Olivia Knox) 9-9-8—26; PL (Lindsay Lewison) 9-7-6—22.

