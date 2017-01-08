Boys hockey: Stillwater stretches winning streak to 11

ST. LOUIS PARK — Solidifying its position as the No. 1-ranked team in the state, Stillwater scored three times in the third period to pull away for a 4-1 nonconference victory over Elk River/Zimmerman in the third and final round of the St. Louis Park Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 30 at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.

The Ponies (6-0 SEC, 11-0) knocked off the No. 2-ranked Elks (10-2) in their biggest test of the season thus far to remain the only undefeated team in the state.

Matthew Stanton scored two goals and added an assist to spark the Ponies, who jumped out to a 1-0 lead on the senior’s goal at 6:23 of the opening period on an assist from Austin Murr.

Elk River answered with a goal from Nate Horn with less than three minutes remaining in the second period to even the score at 1-all.

The Ponies seized control in the third period as Mason Bartosh and Stanton each scored during a two-minute stretch midway through the period to provide a 3-1 cushion. Murr and Stanton assisted on the goal by Bartosh at 6:21 while Joe Raleigh and Jack Mapstone helped on Stanton’s tally at 8:15.

TJ Sagissor added an empty net goal for the Ponies at 15:48 to seal the victory.

Seth Eisele continued his strong play in goal for Stillwater while turning away 16 shots. The senior has allowed just 11 goals in 10 games for a goals against average of 1.13 and boasts a .933 saver percentage.

As a team, Stillwater has outscored its opponents by a combined 60-16 this season, including 14-2 in the Holiday Classic.

Elk River 0 1 0 — 1

Stillwater 1 0 3 — 4

First period — 1. St, Matthew Stanton (Austin Murr) 6:23.

Second period — 1. ER, Nate Horn (Max Michaelis) 14:22.

Third period — 2. St, Mason Bartosh (Murr, Stanton) 6:21; 3. St, Stanton (Joe Raleigh, Jack Mapstone) 8:15; 4. St, TJ Sagissor (unassisted) en, 15:48.

Penalties — ER, 1-2:00; St, 2-7:00.

Saves — ER (Benny Meyers) 6-6-8—20; St (Seth Eisele) 6-4-6—16.

Stillwater 7, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

TJ Sagissor scored less than a minute into the game to help propel the Ponies to a 7-0 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Day 2 of the St. Louis Park Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29. Michael Kaufman and Noah Cates also supplied a goal each in the opening period as Stillwater built a 3-0 lead.

Seth Eisele finished with 16 saves to notch his second shutout of the season for the Ponies, who held a 33-16 advantage in shots on goal.

After Cates scored on the power play late in the first period, Luke Manning and Austin Murr scored with an extra skater just 16 seconds a part with three two minutes remaining in the second period to provide a 5-0 lead.

Manning and Murr padded their totals with a goal each in the third period as Stillwater pulled away.

Stillwater 3 2 2 — 7

B-S Margaret’s 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. St, TJ Sagissor (Luke Manning, Noah Cates) :28; 2. St, Michael Kaufman (Matthew Stanton, Austin Murr) 4:11; 3. St, Cates (Jesse Bjugstad) pp, 14:35.

Second period — 4. St, Manning (Sagissor) pp, 11:47; 5. St, Murr (Kaufman, Joe Raleigh) pp, 15:03.

Third period — 6. St, Manning (Jack Mapstone, Cates) 3:36; 7. St, Murr (Kaufman, Stanton) 6:51.

Penalties — St, 2-7:00; B-SM, 5-10:00.

Saves — St (Seth Eisele) 5-4-7—16; B-SM (Zach Everett) 9-x-x—9 and (Alex Brigino) x-11-6—17.

Stillwater 3, Prior Lake 1

After falling behind 1-0 in the second period, the Ponies rallied with three unanswered goals to defeat 20th-ranked Prior Lake 3-1 in the first round of the St. Louis Park Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Michael Kaufman scored at 12:50 of the second period with assists from Matthew Stanton and Jake Reinseth to spark Stillwater’s comeback.

Luke Manning found the back of the net six minutes into the third period to break the 1-all tie and Noah Cates added an empty net goal with 20 seconds remaining to provide the final margin.

Seth Eisele, who has not allowed more than two goals in a game all season, finished with 21 saves for the Ponies.

Stillwater 0 1 2 — 3

Prior Lake 0 1 0 — 1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. PL, Jackson Jutting (Kevin Fellows, Ryan Murray) pp, 3:08; 1. St, Michael Kaufman (Matthew Stanton, Jake Reinseth) 12:50.

Third period — 2. St, Luke Manning (Joe Raleigh) 5:58; 3. St, Noah Cates (unassisted) en, 16:40.

Penalties — St, 4-8:00; PL, 2-4:00.

Saves — St (Seth Eisele) 4-7-10—21; PL (Cade Kujawski) 8-12-9—29.