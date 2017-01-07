Wrestling: Ballantyne claims title as Ponies place 11th at Bi-State

LA CROSSE, Wis. — The Stillwater wrestling team crowned an individual champion and produced a total of five placewinners on the way to an 11th-place showing out of 60 teams in the 35th Annual Bi-State Classic at UW-La Crosse on Dec. 29-30.

The Ponies, who finished with 180.5 points, finished second among Minnesota teams competing in this event. Stratford outdidstanced Ellsworth 367.5-343 for the overall team title while Sparta followed in third with 246 points.

“To come out of that thing with a champion and a third place and a couple other kids who wrestled really well is good,” Ponies coach Rich Keller said. “It’s a big tournament and we thought overall the competition was a little better than last year with the depth of it. It’s a fun, team-building thing to go down and I thought the kids reacted well to that atmosphere. Looking ahead to the state tournament, that’s why we go to this tournament.”

Eighth-grader Reid Ballantyne (14-0) continued his undefeated season with a dominating showing in the 106-pound weight class. After receiving a first-round bye, Ballantyne pinned his next four opponents — including two in 20 seconds or less — before defeating Manny Drexler of Stratford 5-1 in the finals.

“He was awesome,” Keller said. “He marched right through it. Even though he’s an eighth-grader, he’s been wrestling for so long and the confidence he exudes at such a young age is not something you see very often.”

Other than on escapes, no wrestler has scored a point on Ballantyne this season.

“That spells out how dominating he has been,” Keller said. “He’s well rounded, offense, defense and mental strength. He just wants to go out and wrestle.”

Stillwater also received a third-place finish from senior James Huntley (13-1) at 195 pounds. He won each of his first three matches before falling to Mike Delich of Eastview 14-6 in the semifinals.

“It wasn’t his greatest match in the semis,” Keller said. “We’ll write that off as a learning experience.”

Huntley stormed back with a 7-4 win over Hayden Arneson of Monroe and a 16-11 victory over Caleb Johnson of Riverdale to capture the third-place medal.

“He got behind in a couple of matches and then just turned it on,” Keller said.

Stillwater totaled four placewinners a year ago when the top finishes were Kruse and Weiss each placing sixth.

Kruse moved up one spot while placing fifth at 120 pounds with a 6-2 record. He pinned each of his first three opponents before falling to eventual champion Sawyer Sarbacker of Iowa-Grant/Highland 7-0 in the quarterfinals. Kruse bounced back with two victories before getting stopped by Cole Gille of Pulaski 7-4.

In the fifth-place match, Kruse blanked Dalton Schams of West Salem/Bangor 3-0.

“It was a good test for him to see how he wrestled down at that weight class,” Keller said.

Senior Connor Weiss (14-3) added a ninth-place finish for the Ponies at 220 pounds. Weiss was stopped by Dane McDevitt of Eastview 11-5 and Nate Lloyd of Luxemburg-Casco 3-1 in back-to-back matches before pinning his last two opponents to finish ninth.

“He’s giving up a lot of weight because he’s 195 wrestling at 220,” Keller said. “He’s so strong and tall, but every once in a while you get a combination of strength and size and he can get caught.”

Junior Kevin Thole placed 10th for the Ponies at 170 pounds.

“That might have been one of the toughest brackets there was,” Keller said. “Depth wise, his weight class was loaded top to bottom.”

Thole lost his opening match before reeling off four straight victories, including a 4-2 triumph over Isaac Lahr of Holmen and a 3-2 win over Dalton George of Ellsworth. He was stopped by Sam Mitchell of Marshfield 9-1 in the ninth-place match.

“Overall, we thought Kevin had an awesome tournament,” Keller said. “He won a few matches he might not have won earlier this season or last year. Kevin is getting to that point where things are flowing more natural to him, his movement and his confidence. He just had a great tournament and won those close matches against some pretty good kids. We’re excited about what Kevin can do the rest of the season and next year. Knowing that he’s such a hard worker, he’s only going to get better.”

Competing at 152 pounds, Will Harter pinned his first opponent in the opening period and held off David Seymour of Caledonia-Houston in the second round, but then withdrew because of a lingering shoulder injury.

Stillwater’s Jeffrey Robinson won three matches at 126 pounds and Javon Taschuk finished won twice at 113 pounds, but neither placed.

“We thought as a staff that the kids are wrestling hard, but we lost some matches we could have won in a few instances,” Keller said. “We want to make sure we can clean those issues up. For the most part, conditionining isn’t an issue. We’re wrestling pretty well, but as we keep telling the kids we haven’t won anything yet.”

Team scores (top 15)

1. Stratford 367.5; 2. Ellsworth 343; 3. Sparta 246; 4. Luxemburg-Casco 224.5; 5. River Valley 219; 6. Hudson 217; 7. Eastview 189.5; 8. Marshfield 188; 9. Holmen 182.5; 10. Pulaski 182; 11. Stillwater 180.5; 12. Bloomington Kennedy 178; 13. Athens 169.5; 14, tie, Viroqua 146.5 and West Salem/Bangor 146.5.

Stillwater results

106 — Reid Ballantyne (5-0, 1st place): bye; pinned Matt Harle (New Richmond) :11; pinned Kole Krause (Bloomington Kennedy) 5:21; pinned Cameron Schmeiser (Wausau West) 5:08; pinned Lucas Joniaux (Luxemburg-Casco) :19; dec. Manny Drexler (Stratford) 5-1.

113 — Javon Taschuk (2-2, DNP): bye; major dec. Gable Speltz (L-A-R-P) 11-3; lost to Garrett Moll (Lodi) 15-3; dec. Mitchell Kitzman (Pulaski) 5-3; lost to Parker Belilacqua (Muskego) 11-1.

120 — Trey Kruse (6-2, 5th place): pinned Nick Heinzen (Verona) :27; pinned Dakota Wells (Hillsboro) 1:19; pinned Tanner Kanable (Marshfield) 3:28; lost to Sawyer Sarbacker (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 7-0; dec. Trevor Plomedahl (Holmen) 2-0; pinned Joe Jeans (Bloomington Kennedy) 1:19; lost to Cole Gille (Pulaski) 7-4; dec. Dalton Schams (West Salem/Bangor) 3-0.

126 — Jeffrey Robinson (3-2, DNP): lost to Josh Weigel (La Crescent) 9-2; dec. Isaiah Stevens (Lakeville South) 6-0; pinned Bryndl Nalepinski (Riverdale) 2:48; dec. Timothy Hicks (Adams-Friendship) 3-2; lost to Blake Garcia (Pewaukee) 6-2.

132 — Porter Estenson (0-2, DNP): bye; pinned by Dakota Frazier (Boscobel) 2:50; lost to Logan Estep (Eastview) 1-0.

138 — Jared Christian (0-2, DNP): pinned by Kevin Meicher (Middleton) 1:00; bye; pinned by Tylor Miller (Richland Center) 3:23.

145 — Peter Hagel (0-2, DNP): pinned by Ethan Sense (L-A-R-P) 5:39; bye; lost to Christian Kapanke (La Crosse Logan) 10-2.

152 — Will Harter (2-1, DNP): pinned Orion Starkey (North Crawford/Seneca) 1:24; dec. David Seymour (Caledonia-Houston) 9-8; medical forfeit to Logan Scoville (De Soto).

160 — Josh Piechowski (1-2, DNP): tech fall Tyler Larsen (Muskego) 15-0; lost to Chase Beinborn (Boscobel) 15-13; lost to Brendon Bischof (Lakeville South) 4-3.

170 — Kevin Thole (5-3, 10th place): won by forfeit; lost to Alex Lindstrom (Eastview) 9-2; pinned Michael Kane (Pulaski) 4:05; dec. Dempzy Foley (Monroe) 4-2; dec. Isaac Lahr (Holmen) 9-6; dec. Dalton George (Ellsworth) 3-2; lost to Brady Peat (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 17-2; won by medical forfeit over Ryan Duffy (South St. Paul); lost to Sam Mitchell (Marshfield) 9-1.

182 — Jackson Dunleap (0-2, DNP): pinned by Sam Stroik (D.C. Everest) 2:38; bye; pinned by Isaac Allen (Monroe) :42.

195 — James Huntley (5-1, 3rd place): bye; pinned Joey Moore (Eau Claire North) 1:55; won by medical forfeit over Austin Leroy (Luxemburg-Casco); pinned Stephen Ronnfeldt (Pewaukee) 3:52; lost to Mike Delich (Eastview) 14-6; dec. Hayden Arneson (Monroe) 7-4; dec. Caleb Johnson (Riverdale) 16-11.

220 — Connor Weiss (5-2, 9th place): major dec. Hunter Groom (Westby) 13-5; dec. Caleb Linder (Ellsworth) 8-1; dec. Alex Peters (Richland Center) 7-1; lost to Dane McDevitt (Eastview) 11-5; lost to Nate Lloyd (Luxemburg-Casco) 3-1; pinned Derek Gibbons (Pulaski) 3:31; pinned Cody Rain (L-A-R-P) 4:48.

285 — Forfeit.

