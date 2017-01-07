Vehicle breaks through St. Croix River ice

On Dec. 29, an individual attempted to drive from the St. Croix Boomsite’s DNR Boat Launch to Wisconsin via the St. Croix River, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle went through the ice shortly after getting onto the river, but no one was injured.

The vehicle’s owner has 30 days to remove the vehicle from the river.

The sheriff’s office reminds the public to be aware of ice depth prior to going onto ice with vehicles. It also says rivers can have unpredictable ice depths, which has led to several deaths in Minnesota in the last few years.