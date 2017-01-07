Inaugural University of Stillwater Winter Games announced

“The Fighting Storks” is the name of the sports team for the fictitious University of Stillwater.

Stillwater area residents will have a chance to cheer the “Fighting Storks” to victory at the inaugural “University of Stillwater Winter Games,” set to take place in Stillwater Jan. 19-22.

If “University of Stillwater” doesn’t sound familiar, that’s OK — it doesn’t actually exist.

“We’re a fictitious university that’s having a fictitious Olympics-type celebration,” said Judd Sather, owner of the new JX Event Venue downtown. “The concept is to have a community event in the wintertime, when things are usually pretty sleepy.”

For $25 “students” can preregister to “attend” the university and join in events for the Winter Games throughout the weekend.

The idea for the games isn’t original.

“It’s patterned after the University of Okoboji Winter Games,” Sather said. “They’ve been doing this similar type of event right after the holidays for years.”

The University of Okoboji, “Where fun in life is your degree,” is a fictitious university in the Iowa Lakes region, which shares its name with the city of Okoboji. Brothers Herman and Emil Richter came up with the idea decades ago, and their Milford, Iowa, clothing store sells apparel that advertises the university and its imaginary sports team, the Fighting Phantoms. The first University of Okoboji Winter Games were in 1981, and the games now draw visitors and boost winter business.

Sather said he and about a dozen others are organizing the University of Stillwater Winter Games as a community event that locals and visitors will enjoy in the off-season. The organizers, or “board of trustees,” is having fun with the idea.

The University of Stillwater’s mascot is a stork carrying the state of Minnesota, a nod to the city’s reputation as the “Birthplace of Minnesota.” In addition to a stork, the school’s crest includes the lift bridge and a toaster.

“The toaster is one of our symbols because someone invented the toaster in Stillwater,” Sather said. “The board of trustees had a hard time deciding between the toaster and the stork.”

Not everyone who’s heard about the games understands the jokes yet.

“It’s all tongue in cheek, which has made it a little confusing for the locals,” said Stillwater resident Marny Stebbins, another winter games organizer. “It’s going to take a few years, I think for people to catch on.”

But she hopes the idea will stick around and become an annual event that grows.

“Stillwater is a unique town where people really enjoy celebrating being from Stillwater,” she said. “We enjoy our river. We enjoy our friends. People aren’t afraid to get outside. … I think we’re just trying to create a really fun community event to bring people to downtown Stillwater, the locals too.”

This year, the opening ceremonies feature a torch relay on fat-tire bikes, starting at the “campus brewery” (Lift Bridge Brewing Co.) and ending at the “U of Stillwater Student Union” (JX Event Venue), where there will be a “carbo load” spaghetti dinner and casserole cook-off, as well as live music. Lift Bridge is releasing a beer called “Fighting Stork Lager,” which will be available at the event.

Other activities during the weekend include a “Parka Pub Crawl” with discounts at local bars, a medallion hunt, outdoor Zumba and yoga, the “Wisconsin dash” and an ice castle photo contest. Each participant will have a “student ID,” and the goal will be to complete each activity listed over the course of the weekend to win a “golden stork.”

Closing ceremonies will be Sunday, Jan. 22, at the JX Event Venue, and will include bingo, board games and a brunch buffet.

Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, who was scheduled to speak at a preregistration event at JX Event Venue Jan. 5, said he looks forward to the games.

“I’m very excited about the games,” he told The Gazette. “We are really embracing winter in Stillwater this year with Hockey Day, the Ice Castles, Brine’s Frozen Bocce and the Stillwater U Winter Games. I’m looking forward to participating this year and hope that it will grow into another wonderful winter tradition.”

For more information or to register, go to uofswintergames.com.

Contact Jonathan Young at [email protected]