Column: State legislative session is underway

Kathy Lohmer

The Minnesota Legislature is back in business. On Jan. 3, all 133 House members returned for the start of the 90th legislative session and took their oaths of office. On a personal note, it remains such a privilege to represent your interests at the Capitol, and I thank you for your continued support.

The first week of session is — usually — relatively quiet, with the exception of our committee work. Over the next two years I will serve on the Minnesota House Health and Human Services Finance Committee, Health and Human Services Reform Committee, and the Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance Committee, as well as the Subcommittee on Aging and Long-Term Care.

I’m very happy with these assignments. Not only am I interested in these issue areas, but having worked on these committees before, I am quite familiar with how the process will work. In the coming weeks and months, I look forward to helping approve legislation that helps Minnesotans with their health care needs and keeps the public safe.

There will be a number of important topics debated during the 2017 session. Our most pressing issue is setting a budget that funds state government programs for the next two years. But there will be other issues that will eventually take center stage. What does the future hold for MNsure? Will Gov. Dayton continue to veto necessary middle class tax relief legislation, even if it continues to garner the support of nearly 90 percent of Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate? Stay tuned.

If you have input on these topics or anything else, please be sure to contact me. I can be reached at 651-296-4244 or by email at [email protected] If mail is your preference, please send your letter to 501 State Office Building, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155.

I look forward to hearing from you, and am hopeful for a productive session at the State Capitol this year.

Kathy Lohmer, (R-Stillwater) represents District 39B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.