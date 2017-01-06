Weather or Not: Cold but exciting January

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer

BY CHRIS SHAFFER

WCCO CHIEF METEOROLOGIST

And just like that your favorite month of the year has arrived. What? You don’t love January? But it’s our coldest month of the year. It’s the snowiest month of the year averaging over a foot of snow. You are certainly feeling the cold when you step outside today. At least you are not digging your way to the mailbox.

Yes, this is the month when many flee to warmer locales while others gear-up and enjoy all of the beauty this frigid month has to offer. The long-range models hint at average snowfall with a better chance of a cold January than a mild one.

I am thrilled it’s not too warm outside or the ice castle downtown Stillwater would be puddles. Perhaps you’ve sneaked a peak as they continue to grow. I’ve seen these before in other parts of the metro, and they are magnificent when illuminated at night. You do need to purchase tickets to see these beautiful creations in Lowell Park. Today is your first day to check it out. Don’t forget your camera (or phone if you have a nice one).

The ice castle should have a nice shelf life with our cooler temps. If you don’t like the cold and would rather stay inside, you should get to Stillwater Area High School tomorrow and soak in Da Vinci Fest. I’ve been hosting the awards for the past several years now, and I will be there again tomorrow evening. I love checking out the beautiful art and science projects that spring from the minds of our future leaders in the St. Croix Valley. And it was a treat to run into past winners at a Ponies football game this fall. It is a free event open from 1-5 p.m.

I’m telling you downtown Stillwater is going to be busy, busy this month. I am thrilled for all of the local business owners. The ice castle will bring in extra foot traffic along with Hockey Day Minnesota.

I love the concept of outdoor hockey games. After all, this is how we all played growing up. We spent countless nights at the rink in Croixwood in our younger days. As we got older we would travel to rinks in Bayport and other parts of the area. We couldn’t get enough hockey. Especially boot hockey with a foam puck. Well, Saturday, Jan. 21, you will have several opportunities to soak up some great action in Lowell Park. Both the Ponies boys and girls teams have games along with other activities that day.

This is the 11th year for Hockey Day Minnesota, and this will be the prettiest location yet. Yes, I am biased. I’m a Pony!

By the end of the month our average highs and lows will begin to warm, and the sun won’ set until 5:20 p.m. Don’t get too excited. Spring doesn’t arrive for another 48 days.

Stillwater native Chris Shaffer is WCCO’s chief meteorologist.