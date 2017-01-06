School Board – Independent School District No. 834 Stillwater Area Public Schools

Central Services, 1875 South Greeley Street, Stillwater, MN

December 15, 2016 5:30 p.m. Meeting Minutes

I. Call to Order: The meeting was called to order at 5:30 p.m.

II. Roll Call: Present: Amy Burback, George Hoeppner, Tom Lehmann, Paula OLoughlin, Shelley Pearson, Mike Ptacek, and Superintendent Pontrelli (ex-officio) Absent: Kathy Buchholz

III. Pledge of Allegiance: Board Chair Hoeppner led the Pledge of Allegiance.

IV. District Mission and School Board Goals: The mission statement was read by Member Ptacek and the goals were read by Member Hoeppner.

V. Approval of the Agenda

The agenda for the meeting was accepted.

Motion By: Lehmann; Second by Pearson; Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

VI. Consent Agenda

A. Human Resources Personnel Report

B. Reinstatement of Stephan Stagecoach, LLC Property Lease

Motion By: OLoughlin; Second by Burback; Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

VII. Action Items

A. Name the Middle Schools

School board policy Policy R 4.1.1 requires a buildings name to match the programming – which means our junior highs need to be renamed as middle schools as they change next fall. Policy also outlines the process that must be used to rename a building.

Earlier this fall community members were asked to submit ideas for names for our middle schools. Nearly 400 submissions were made by district residents, for a total of more than 120 unique names.

The Middle School Naming Committee, made up of parents, staff and students representing the two schools met to review the submissions and develop a recommendation to the board. The recommendation was presented at the Nov. 10, 2016 school board meeting. The naming committee felt strongly that the names selected should represent the 18 diverse communities that make up our district, while unifying the two middle schools.

Upon hearing the recommendations, school board members directed administration to conduct a poll of community members to gather feedback on the three sets of names. A poll was posted to the district website from Nov. 10 through Dec. 2. Students at Stillwater Junior and Oak-Land were also asked to take part in a similar survey.

Feedback on the middle school names is compiled below:

Motion By: Lehmann to name them Stillwater Middle School and Oak-Land Middle School; Second by Ptacek; Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

VIII. Adjourn

The meeting adjourned at 5:39 p.m.

Motion By: OLoughlin; Second by Pearson; Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

Respectfully submitted, Paula OLoughlin, Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 2017

