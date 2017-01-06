School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 834

STILLWATER AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

STILLWATER CITY HALL,

216 NORTH 4TH STREET, STILLWATER, MN

DECEMBER 8, 2016 6:00 P.M. MEETING MINUTES

I. Call to Order: The meeting was called to order at 6:02 p.m.

II. Roll Call: Present: Kathy Buchholz, Amy Burback, George Hoeppner, Tom Lehmann, Paula OLoughlin, Mike Ptacek, and Superintendent Pontrelli (ex-officio) absent: Shelley Pearson,

III. Pledge of Allegiance: Board Chair Hoeppner led the Pledge of Allegiance.

IV. District Mission and School Board Goals: The mission statement was read by Member Kathy Buchholz and the goals were read by Member Burback.

V. Approval of the Agenda

The agenda for the meeting was accepted.

Motion by: Ptacek; Second by Buchholz, Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

VI. Introductory Items

A. Student Report

Ms. Emera Balok and Ms. Bridget Smith, reported on government class assignments, announced the Snow Ball Dance is tomorrow night and encouraged everyone to attend the SAHS holiday concerts provided a sports update.

B. District Recognition

Coach Smothers and the boys soccer team were recognized for the undefeated season and for being the State Champions.

VII. Open Forum

There were ten speakers.

1. Andy Fields of Oak-Land Junior high thanked the outgoing board members for their work on behalf of the principals organization.

2. Eric Anderson, 5511 Oakgreen Pl. N, Stillwater spoke of the importance of public service.

3. Julie Gruendemann, 10850 105th St. N, Stillwater, spoke in opposition of the BOLD plan.

4. Tonya Weigel, 10221 Kerry Ct. N., Hugo, spoke in opposition of the school closures.

5. Carl Blondin, 911 Sunrise Ave., Stillwater, thanked the outgoing board members for their work, thanked district leadership for confronting racism in our schools, lawsuits and in favor of the BOLD plan.

6. Krista Thomas, 3228 Millbrook Circle, Stillwater, asked the board to pay attention to the special education students in the district.

7. Kristie Mack, 421 W. Pine St., Stillwater spoke against the BOLD plan.

8. Marc Linsenman, 621 Mariner Way, Woodbury, spoke of protecting our children.

9. Patti Isaacs, 13720 Paragon Ave. N., Mat Twp, spoke in opposition of the BOLD plan.

10. Fritz Knaack, 4501 Allendale Dr., WBL, requested to be put on an upcoming agenda to discuss the legal stay.

VIII. Consent Agenda

A. Minutes of November 10, 2016 School Board Meeting

B. Minutes of November 17, 2016 School Board Meeting

C. Accept Gifts and Donations October 2016

D. Disbursement Register November 2 – 30, 2016

E. Treasurers Reports for October 2016

F. Human Resources Personnel Report

G. Course / Curriculum Changes

Motion by: Lehmann; Second by Buchholz; Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

IX. Reports

A. Truth in Taxation 2016 Levy Payable 2017

Ms. Hoheisel, executive director of finance and operations, presented the current year budget, and the 2016 pay 2017 proposed property tax levy. The hearing opened at 7:11 p.m. Three people spoke:

1. Carl Blondin stated that taxes are too high and the athletic improvements at the high school were not necessary.

2. Ann Mosey asked if the budget balanced or went up $1.1 million.

3. DeeDee Armstrong asked if we use a mil rate like the county does.

Ms. Hoheisel provided that answers to their questions.

The hearing closed at 7:20 p.m.

B. Data Results

Ms. Freese presented student achievement data from the 2015-16 school year. The purpose of the presentation was to inform the Board on the academic proficiency and growth of our students as well as share a sampling of perception data relative to how students feel about or engage in their learning environment and school community as a whole. Further data conversations will continue throughout the year as the Board pursues learning around their assessment literacy goal.

X. Action Items

A. Certify the 2016 Levy Payable 2017.

The Board of Education adopted a preliminary property tax levy on September 22, 2016.

The Board of Education is required to adopt the final levy for Taxes Payable 2017 and certify to the county auditor on or before December 28, 2016. Administration recommends that the Board of Education certify the 2016 Payable 2017 Tax Levy as follows:

Motion by: Burback; Second by Lehmann; Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

B. 2017 Legislative Platform

The school board finalized and adopted their legislative platform for the 2017 session. The platform is available on the district website.

Motion By: Ptacek, Second by OLoughlin; Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

C. Resolution of Appreciation for Amy Burback

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District 834, State of Minnesota, that whereas:

Amy Burback has served this community of students for four years, joining the school board in 2013.

She has given more than 500 hours of service at board business meetings and learning sessions.

She had served as the school board liaison to the Association of Metro School Districts, Minnesota State High School League and also as the school board representative on the Strategic Planning Committee.

She had served as the school board treasurer for two years.

She has spent additional hours as an advocate of board governance process policies.

She has also served on the personnel, finance and operations, legislative and curriculum. Working groups.

She worked tirelessly to get a levy and bond referendum passed in order to improve the learning of our students.

She has patiently listened and responded to hundreds of concerned parents about, budget reductions, class-size and board decisions.

She has championed more than 2,500 graduates from Stillwater Area High School.

The School Board of Stillwater Area Public Schools extends deep gratitude to Amy for placing the education of all students first in her decision-making and for making a positive difference in the lives of all of our students.

Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

D. Resolution of Appreciation for Kathy Buchholz

BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District 834, State of Minnesota, that whereas:

Kathy Buchholz has served this community of students for eleven years, joining the school board in 2006.

She has given more than 1,000 hours of service at board business meetings and work sessions.

She has served as the school board treasurer for two years, as the board vice chair for two years and as the board chair for three years.

She has spent countless additional hours as an advocate of student performance measures and board governance process policies.

She worked tirelessly to get a levy and bond referendum passed in order to improve the learning of our students.

She had served as the board liaison to The Partnership Plan, Northeast Metro 916, Andersen Group and the Curriculum Advisory committee.

She has also served as a member of the executive, curriculum, personnel and policy working groups.

She has patiently listened and responded to hundreds of concerned parents about bus routes, budget reductions, class-size and board decisions.

She has championed more than 7,000 graduates from Stillwater Area High School.

The School Board of Stillwater Area Public Schools extends deep gratitude to Kathy for placing the education of all students first in her decision-making and for making a positive difference in the lives of all of our students.

Vote: 6 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

XI. Board Member Reports

A. Superintendent Report

Superintendent Pontrelli thanked Kathy and Amy for their service, reported on racial bullying, and will extend an invitation to Krista Thomas to partake in our special education study.

B. Board Chair Report

1. Chair Hoeppner reported on the November 17 learning session where board members worked on their assessment literacy goal, hear an update on QComp, Course and curriculum changes, the ALC transition planning and the desegregation rule lawsuit.

C. Board Member Reports

1. Ms. Burback reported on the budget advisory committee meeting.

2. Mr. Ptacek attended the Lily Lake and Oak Park science fairs.

3. Ms. Buchholz reported on the Partnership Plan board meeting and announced that Da Vinci Fest will be held at SAHS on January 7.

4. Ms. OLoughlin reported on the TAB Committee meeting and announced that tickets are still available for the SAHS winter concerts.

5. Mr. Hoeppner reported on the recent EMID meeting.

VIII. Adjourn

The meeting adjourned at 8:37 p.m.

Motion by: Burback; Second by Buchholz; Vote: 7 ayes, 0 nays, Motion Carried.

Respectfully submitted, Paula OLoughlin, Clerk

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 2017

636135

http://stillwatergazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2017/01/636135-1.pdf