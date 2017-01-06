Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 82-PR-16-5373

Estate of

William Richert,

aka William E. Richert,

aka William Eugene Richert,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated July 14,1988, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Raymond A. Richert, whose address is 2678 Imperial Avenue N, Lake Elmo, MN 55042, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 3, 2017

/s/ Pamela Kreier,

Registrar

/s/ Annette Fritz,

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Tracey A. Galowitz

Lawson, Marshall, McDonald & Galowitz, P.A.

10390 39th Street North

Lake Elmo, MN, 55042

Attorney License No: 175481

Telephone: (651) 777-6960

FAX: (651) 777-8937

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

639862