Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF
INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 82-PR-16-5491
Estate of Wasim Ahmed Qidwai,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Nusrat Iqbal Qidwai, whose address is 8781 Inverness Road, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 3, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Susan R. Miles
Judge of District Court
Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Brian L. Solem
Attorney at Law
295 Marie Avenue East, Suite 100
West St. Paul, MN 55118
Attorney License No: 103172
Telephone: (651) 455-0099
FAX: (651) 455-1634
Email: [email protected]
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
January 6, 13, 2017
639723