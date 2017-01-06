Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF

INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP,

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-16-5491

Estate of Wasim Ahmed Qidwai,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN 55082, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Nusrat Iqbal Qidwai, whose address is 8781 Inverness Road, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 3, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles

Judge of District Court

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Brian L. Solem

Attorney at Law

295 Marie Avenue East, Suite 100

West St. Paul, MN 55118

Attorney License No: 103172

Telephone: (651) 455-0099

FAX: (651) 455-1634

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

639723