Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON

PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-16-5430

Estate of Margaret L. Nielsen a/k/a

Margaret Leeann Nielsen,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Courthouse, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 27, 2016 (Will), and for the appointment of Jerome N. Schiltgen, whose address is 646 Callahan Place, Mendota Heights, MN 55118 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501 B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: December 30, 2016

BY THE COURT

/s/ Susan R. Miles

Judge of District Court

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

William J. Fleming

Fleming Law Firm

4524 Highway 61

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Attorney License No: 0343912

Telephone: (651) 429-3323

FAX: (651) 429-2387

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

639414