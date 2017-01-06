Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING

ON PETITION FOR FORMAL
ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND
APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF WASHINGTON
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE COURT DIVISION
Court File No.: 82-PR-16- 5490
In Re: Estate of Orpha Marie OHara
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Christine Bello, whose address is 310 Kimberly Road, Willernie, MN 55090 and Jamie OHara, whose address is 277 Huron St., Mahtomedi, MN 55115 as co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 3, 2017
/s/ Susan R. Miles
Judge
Annette Fritz
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Bruce L. Beck, ID# 5885
BRUCE L. BECK & ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.
2785 White Bear Avenue, Suite 101
Maplewood, MN 55109
Telephone: (651)770-2400
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
January 6, 13, 2017
639757