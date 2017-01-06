Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING

ON PETITION FOR FORMAL

ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND

APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE COURT DIVISION

Court File No.: 82-PR-16- 5490

In Re: Estate of Orpha Marie OHara

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Washington County, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Christine Bello, whose address is 310 Kimberly Road, Willernie, MN 55090 and Jamie OHara, whose address is 277 Huron St., Mahtomedi, MN 55115 as co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 3, 2017

/s/ Susan R. Miles

Judge

Annette Fritz

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Bruce L. Beck, ID# 5885

BRUCE L. BECK & ASSOCIATES, L.L.C.

2785 White Bear Avenue, Suite 101

Maplewood, MN 55109

Telephone: (651)770-2400

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

639757