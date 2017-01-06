Pizza Ranch opens in Oak Park Heights

Pizza Ranch opened its new restaurant in Oak Park Heights Jan. 2. The new franchise location will be the second for lifelong Stillwater residents Ernie and Kris Swanson, along with their son, Ernie Swanson Jr., and daughters Julie Hove and Jennifer Swanson.

“Opening a Pizza Ranch in our hometown has been a dream for our family for years,” said Ernie Sr., owner of the Oak Park Heights’ Pizza Ranch. “We’re excited to get involved with the community and help people host their local events, run fundraisers and celebrate together at our restaurant.”

The new restaurant is located at 5785 Minnesota Ave. N. It’s 41st Pizza Ranch in Minnesota, joining more than 199 locations across the nation.

“We know our guests are going to love all of our signature pizza options, along with our broasted chicken, salads and deserts, all in our fun an unique restaurant,” Ernie Sr. said. “We want our guests to feel at home. The atmosphere is a family-friendly environment that offers legendary food at an affordable price.”

The Oak Park Heights restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Info: PizzaRanch.com.