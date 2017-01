Oak-Land Jr. High and SAHS announce students of the month for December

Oak-Land Junior High has announced the following students were named students of the month for December: Queniesha Yang, Thomas Weispfenning, Michael May, Jasmine Tirado, Brynn Savelkoul, Madalyn Kelm, Drew Shay, Emma Kindler, Zach Crawford, Joelle Carpenter, Isaac Thompson, Isabella Thao, Grace Strom, Maxine Osei, Jack Ostrander, Adelyn Oberg, Sydney Scheel, Ben Bollman, Tyler Wiese, Chris Longway, Ella Nelson, Dylan Chamberlain, Toni Crowe, Sandy Liu, Dan Russell and Avery Weber

Stillwater Area High School students of the month for December were: Ruth Cherinet (Woodbury), Marie Marano (Cottage Grove), Thomas Hall (Stillwater), Bailey Vold (Lake Elmo), Olabode Akinshemoyin (Woodbury), Marley Rich (Stillwater) and Sundus Abdi (Woodbury).