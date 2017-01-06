Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

2280 WOODDALE DRIVE

woodbury, mn 55125

January 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Woodbury 08319: 2280 Wooddale Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125-2907. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

1010- Carruthers, Blaine 4328- Pennywell, Dion

1050- Lewis, Qui 4347- Elliott, Dean

2063- Nesbit, Tenniece 5007- Nelson, Elizabeth

3004- Garay II, Ricardo 5053- Peterson, Barbara

3016- Finch, Donna 5098- Nelson, Elizabeth

3030- Grewing, Jennifer 5282- Kenan, Hugo

4160- Jones, David 5311- Guzman, Nydia

4248- Delgado, Jesus 5320- Martin, Dennis

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

638759