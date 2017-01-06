Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

9640 HUDSON ROAD, WOODBURY, MN 55125-9113.

January 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Woodbury 25562: 9640 Hudson Road, Woodbury, MN 55125-9113. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

03109- Fiebiger, Andrew 07313- Turner, Aaron

03118- Rosenberger, Sarah 07602- Matthews, Michael

03202- Rainer, Virtena 08104- Ginn, Nicholas

03207- Ginn, Ernest 08107- Kleidon, Timothy

03316- Oconnor, Brenna 08120- Murphy, Crystal

04113- McBain, Crystal 08207- McPherson, Dawn

04209- Pokorny, Robert 09110- Ginn, Lisa

05101- Dorn, David 09112- Krueger, Gretchen

06105- Krech, Ginger 10126- Phan, Chastity

06216- Olson, Jackie 10215- Duvor, James

06225- Lopez, Amanda 11112- Frantz, Daisy

07122- Mork, Michele

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

638755