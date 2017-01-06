Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
9640 HUDSON ROAD, WOODBURY, MN 55125-9113.
January 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Woodbury 25562: 9640 Hudson Road, Woodbury, MN 55125-9113. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 2:30 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
03109- Fiebiger, Andrew 07313- Turner, Aaron
03118- Rosenberger, Sarah 07602- Matthews, Michael
03202- Rainer, Virtena 08104- Ginn, Nicholas
03207- Ginn, Ernest 08107- Kleidon, Timothy
03316- Oconnor, Brenna 08120- Murphy, Crystal
04113- McBain, Crystal 08207- McPherson, Dawn
04209- Pokorny, Robert 09110- Ginn, Lisa
05101- Dorn, David 09112- Krueger, Gretchen
06105- Krech, Ginger 10126- Phan, Chastity
06216- Olson, Jackie 10215- Duvor, James
06225- Lopez, Amanda 11112- Frantz, Daisy
07122- Mork, Michele
Published in the
Stillwater Gazette
January 6, 13, 2017
638755