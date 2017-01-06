Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

5710 MEMORIAL AVE. N., STILLWATER, MN 55082-1088

January 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Stillwater 25560: 5710 Memorial Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082-1088. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on January 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

3342- Mccune, Dawn 4204- Mollegas, Susanna

3417- Vandoren, Shannon 702- Isle, Richard

4105- Soto, Jose

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 13, 2017

638751