Arts & Entertainment Ice castle opens Published January 6, 2017 at 10:33 am By Jonathan Young The ice castle being built along the St. Croix River in downtown Stillwater is scheduled to open the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 6, and be open until March, weather permitting. Pictured is the entrance/exit area in the northwest portion of the castle. Hours are 3-9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3-10 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. Online tickets range from $9.95 to $12.95 for general admission and from $6.95 to $8.95 for children ages 4-11. Online ticket holders must select arrival windows for their visits. Prices are higher for standby tickets at the door, if available. Info: icecastles.com/stillwater. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)