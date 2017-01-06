Dec. 23 accident in Lake Elmo proves fatal

A head-on collision south of Lake Elmo Park Reserve Dec. 23 proved fatal to a 21-year-old Woodbury man.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Mathis was heading east on 10th Street near Jewel Avenue North when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and hit another head on just before 3 p.m. Dec. 23.

Mathis died at a local hospital Dec. 26. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the crash appears to be weather related.