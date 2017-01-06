Beloved SAHS assistant principal dies of cancer, services are Jan. 16

Bill Howlett

For most students, being sent to the principal’s office is something to dread. For students at Stillwater Area High School, a meeting with assistant principal Bill Howlett was something to look forward to.

Howlett, who had been an assistant principal at the high school since 2005, died Jan. 1 at St. Therese hospice at St. Odilia in Shoreview. He had been diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer in August 2014. Howlett was 50 years old.

Howlett devoted his life to helping students succeed, said longtime friend and secretary Shelly Enhelder.

“He wanted to help everybody,” Enhelder said. “He would have piles of work to do on his desk, but he would make time for every student or staff member that came in to talk with him. He was a genuinely thoughtful and caring person.”

Enhelder and Howlett grew up together, attending elementary, junior and high school in the Centennial School District.

“That was back when it was a small town and everybody knew each other,” Enhelder said. “I remember Bill being the same laid-back and funny guy when we were kids.”

Enhelder and Howlett also worked the same summer job at a gas station between years in college. Both went into education, with Enheldedr taking a job as a secretary at Stillwater Area High School.

“In 2005, I was a part of hiring a new assistant principal who would end up being my boss,” Enhelder said. “Bill came in for the interview and ended up getting the job. It’s been like working for an older brother.”

Enhelder said that while Howlett has been on leave for the school, she and the staff in the White Pony Center have missed his laugh that booms down the hallway and his “corny” jokes.

“We call them Bill-isms,” Enhelder said. “Like, he would call a computer a confuser — silly things like that.”

English teacher and friend Peter Schield said Howlett’s laugh would fill the halls and the lunch room when he would make his rounds through the school.

“Bill went above and beyond,” Schield said. “He went to bat for kids. When I went to visit him, his first question was, ‘how are the kids doing?’”

Schield said he never heard Howlett say a negative thing about anyone, and that he would take time to understand a person beyond what was happening at school.

“I was in his office once talking about a student who was causing trouble and wasn’t doing well in his classes,” Schield said. “He said to take time with other people, get to know them and understand who they are and the baggage they bring with them when they come to school, maybe their home life isn’t too great or something is going on.”

Sam Hudachek, a 2016 graduate of Stillwater Area High School, was a student journalist for the Pony Express when Howlett was first diagnosed with cancer. He interviewed Howlett not long after his first round of chemotherapy. An audio recording of portions of Hudachek’s interview with Howlett will be added to this article soon.

“He was always in the lunch room, everyday, talking with students,” Hudachek said. “I think we are all going to remember how much of a genuinely kind man he was.”

Hudachek said he was surprised that Howlett would openly share his experiences.

“He was the kind of adult that would treat you like an equal, like a friend,” Hudachek said. “He was taken from us too soon.”

Schield remembers his friend has an avid outdoorsman who was fiercely proud of his two sons.

“He would come into work and always have something to say about how proud he was of his boys,” Schield said.

Schield went to visit Howlett in hospice care before Thanksgiving, when it looked like Howlett only had a few hours left to live.

“He was a fighter, man he just fought and fought,” Schield said. “I think he wanted as much time as possible with his family, to show them the depths of his love for them.”

When Enhelder went to visit Howlett for the last time to say goodbye, she said that knowing Howlett has changed her life.

“Watching him go through the cancer, his faith changed me to have more faith,” Enhelder said. “You have to live your life and most people don’t take that time unless they have to. Some people take family for granted, but I don’t think he did.”

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at Eagle Brook Church in Lino Lakes.

