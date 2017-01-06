Back in Time: Martin Powers, Stillwater prison guard

The old Stillwater Prison on North Main Street. (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

Transitioning from one position to another can be difficult as is moving from one building to another, especially if you have worked in one place for a long time. This happened to Martin Powers who did this with ease but his job, Prison Guard, was not so easy.

Marin Powers was born at Barton, Maryland on July 29, 1861. When 19, he moved to Dubuque, Iowa with his family where he worked on the railroad as a boiler maker. Two years later he moved to Stillwater, Minnesota where he found employment at the Northwestern Car and Manufacturing Company. At that time, this company held the contract for the prison labor which meant Powers worked alongside convicts in the prison manufacturing shops. Martin Powers (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

The prison manufacturing buildings caught fire in January 1884. Powers was out of work and took this time to go back to Dubuque and married Agnes Mulqueeny on Jan. 29, 1884. They returned to Stillwater and Powers was again employed by the Thresher Company.

In 1891, Powers began work for the Prison as a guard. “When a prisoner is assigned to us, the guards, we have a little talk with him,” said Powers “and tell him what work is expected out of him. I haven’t had any real trouble with any of them, not even the tough boys.” No trouble until September 8, 1896 and a convict named James Rogan.

Rogan came to the Stillwater Prison to finish his term for robbery in the third degree. That day, at lunch, Rogan assaulted Powers. The Stillwater Gazette said, “At dinner James Rogan suddenly rose and drawing his knife, made a lunge at Mr. Powers who was standing close by him. He struck twice, cutting two long gashes, one reaching from the forehead crossing the left eye and the nose, to the right cheek, and the other a little lower down, square across the face and cutting the tip of his nose. Rogan then followed up his attack by throwing a bottle of vinegar at the guard, but this his victim managed to dodge.” It took 23 stitches to sew up Powers face – and he carried a scar there for the rest of his life.

