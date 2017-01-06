Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – STILLWATER AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

(Official Publication)

1875 Greeley Street South

Stillwater, MN 55082

ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

The Board of Education, Stillwater Area Public Schools/District #834, will receive sealed proposals on the following:

Group Health and Welfare Benefits: Medical Insurance Plans Until 12:00 P.M. on February 1, 2017 at Stillwater Area Public Schools, 1875 Greeley Street South, Stillwater, MN 55082

Copies of the Request for Proposal, existing labor management agreements, and existing contracts are available free of charge at OneDigital, 2860 Vicksburg Ln N, Plymouth, MN 55447. Proposals should be addressed to Brenda Nielsen, Stillwater Area Public Schools, and the envelope clearly marked to indicate the contents.

No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.

Stillwater Area Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. Stillwater Area Public Schools reserves the right to select the proposal which best meets the needs of the Stillwater Area Public Schools pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.

Published in the

Stillwater Gazette

January 6, 2017

637236