10 years ago this week….

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Boys basketball — Junior Joe Mergens scores 20 points and grabs seven rebounds, but the Stillwater boys’ basketball team falls to Apple Valley 78-65 in the championship game of the Rochester Rotary US Bank Holiday Classic. Danny Johnson and Joel Armstrong add 14 points apiece for the Ponies.

Girls hockey — Stillwater peppers the opposing goaltender with 54 shots and receives two goals from Callie Dahl and another from Lauren Charpentier in a 3-0 victory over North St. Paul in the third-place game of the Kasposia Classic. The Ponies open the tourney with a 4-1 win over No. 2-ranked Holy Angels before falling to defending state champion and top-ranked Eden Prairie 6-5 in overtime in the semifinals. The Eagles score with just eight seconds left in overtime for the game-winner, extending their winning streak to 42 in a row.

Boys hockey — Matt Johnson and Ben Danford each score to help the Stillwater boys’ hockey team overcome a 1-0 lead to defeat Fargo South 2-1 in the third-place game of the Kiwanis/Wells Fargo Hockey Festival in Rochester.

Boys swimming and diving — Brandon Adair, Andy Knaak and Greg Wise each win three events to help the Ponies turn back Woodbury 100-86 in a Suburban East Conference showdown at SJHS. Adair breaks his own SEC record in the 100 butterfly and the Ponies also set a conference record while winning the 400 freestyle relay (Adair, Wise, Nick Hajlo and Knaak).