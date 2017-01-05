Of riots and burlesque shows

The Wedding of Lavinia Warren and “General Tom Thumb.” (Photo courtesy of the Washington County Historical Society)

BY BRENT PETERSON

GAZETTE COLUMNIST

As Minnesota was to become a state, the Territorial legislature passed a railroad bill of five million dollars to entice and help the railroads reach Minnesota. After all the money was spent not a track was laid and with a corresponding national recession Minnesota was in a terrible way.

The lumber industry of the St. Croix Valley was hit hard. Many lumbermen were without work and no way to pay for the basic items for their families. Still, with the hardships going on – there were traveling shows that would stop from time to time in Stillwater to help people forget about their troubles – even if it were for a short time.

In early June 1858, just a month after Minnesota became a state, a show called “The Great Money Circus and Burlesque Dramatic Troupe” stopped in Stillwater for several performances. The show had trained dogs, monkeys and the Billy Birch Minstrels. The Stillwater Messenger later said that “The Monkey Circus fully equaled the expectations of the public, and were largely attended. The performances of the trained monkeys, dogs, & etc. afforded a rich treat to the curious in such matters.”

Even with all the jovial entertainment, the harsh realities of life were just around the corner. There were men who were fed up with employers not paying their wages and the protests and conflicts came to a head as the minstrel show was ending.

According to accounts in the local papers, there a group of “lawless characters, under cover of the hard times” who started for the levee where they planned to cut rafts of lumber loose and let them float away. They also planned to enter the stores and houses of citizens to help themselves to whatever they wanted.

As the leaders of the gang reached the Minnesota House Hotel, at the corner of Main and Chestnut Streets, the city police and the City Light Guard militia captured them and brought them to the state prison. There were several efforts made to rescue the leaders of the group but were fought off by the police and militia.

In the meantime, the performers were on their steamboats, the “Banjo” and “James Raymond,” and were trying to push off and leave the city. One of the performers, who was described as a “three year old Pigmy Woman,” was actually 16-year old Lavinia Warren.

Warren would later marry Charles Sherwood Stratton, known best by his stage name Tom Thumb, and travel the world with P.T. Barnum and his circus.

When Warren got older she wrote down her memories of her incredible life. Although she met President Lincoln and Grant; traveled the world and saw incredible sights, she remembered that time she spent in Stillwater and the riot that took place.

“At Stillwater, Minnesota, a great lumber country,” she wrote, “the lumbermen came down the river from their camps on rafts to visit us.” She had described the lumbermen as “red shirts” and that they were a “terror to peace-loving people.” As for the riot going on, she says “firearms were freely used,” and that those red shirts “would cut no more lumber that season.” Warren then expressed that “considering discretion the better part of valor, we chose the better part and left the locality before daylight next morning.”

The Monkey Circus would not come back to the Midwest and the leaders of the riot were punished and put in jail. The economy eventually regained strength and made Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley one of the most prosperous lumber centers in the world.

Brent Peterson is the executive director of the Washington County Historical Society. Contact him at [email protected].