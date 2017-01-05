Hoof Prints: The Bungdungs: school band evolves with promising musicians

By Hope Haukom

Pony Express

Stillwater’s full of many kids with varying music interests. A rising band with lots of hidden talent is now taking center stage with their rock and roll music.

A band of seniors currently going by the name of “The Bungdungs” is made up of three musically talented guys, Charlie Skaret, Ben O’Malley and Kai Knudson. Created by a group of boys with a common interest for the love of music, the band is up and coming. When it comes to rock and roll, the boys know what to do.

Skaret is a promising musician, he started playing drums in fourth grade and began playing guitar in eighth. He was a part of a band last year that disbanded due to a member graduating, but that didn’t stop him from playing. He then created “The Bungdungs” in early September hoping to showcase their talents.

He started his band because “the love of rock and roll,” Skaret said.

When a person hears the name “Bungdungs” of course someone would be intrigued by the name. The band is looking to change up what they play and move on to writing original music. Although they all love different types of music, O’Malley tends to like to mess around writing little folk songs and Skaret liking hard rock, they tend to favor rock and roll.

“All covers right now but we’re looking to diversify,” O’Malley said.

The band is looking forward to expanding the venues they play at. One of their goals this year is to get out and play more within the community.They’ve played at the band fundraiser earlier this year for the school and our currently going to be playing for Coffeehouse at the school. They’ll be playing a cover of “Hey Ya” in late December for Coffeehouse. Coffeehouse is an event that occurs every year at school that lets students portray what they love the most, music.

“I’m very optimistic about what we’re going to do,” Skaret said.

They’re more of a below the garage band instead of a garage band right now because they practice in a basement below Skaret’s house. They learn a cover in one rehearsal and continue to practice throughout a couple weeks.

“Everyone brings ideas on what we want to play and we learn a song in one rehearsal and keep practicing,” Skaret said.

O’Malley has been playing drums for ten years and played clarinet for five. He’s in band at school and is an enthusiast for music when it comes down to it. He is very passionate about playing with the school as well, saying that it’s a great sense of community.

“When I’m writing drum parts it’s usually more intensive and I’ll deconstruct something and take different grooves and differents styles of music and mash them all together,” O’Malley said.

It takes more than just a couple kids who know how to play instruments to make a band work. It takes cooperation and determination. Bands have to rehearse endlessly and smooth out imperfections that listeners probably wouldn’t even notice. It’s more important to look at the bigger picture of what will come out of the tireless work rather than what someone has to put in.

“When all the parts come together that’s one of the best feelings,” Skaret said.

This piece is brought to you by Hoof Prints, a partnership between The Gazette and The Pony Express, Stillwater Area High School’s student newspaper.