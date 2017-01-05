Harriett A. Strohbehn

Harriett Strohbehn, age 89, went to be with the Lord Jesus on Jan. 4, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a brother and one sister.

She is survived by her sisters, Mary Galloway and Laura Oldberg; children, Linda Hendrickson (Jim), Paul (Jan), Donovan (Debra), and Mark (Barbara); 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. All will miss her dearly.

Harriett grew up on a farm near Red Oak, Iowa. She attended Tarkio College in Missouri, and then went on to nursing school in Omaha, Nebraska, graduating in 1950. She was passionate about her nursing career and spent her life caring for others in many different nursing capacities. She served the congregation of First Presbyterian Church, Stillwater, MN alongside her husband Merle who was the Senior Pastor there for 25 years. Together they enjoyed the calling of reaching people for Christ. Their love for the Lord, for each other, and for the people of their community was very apparent, and resulted in many great friendships and positively changed lives.

Harriett will be remembered for her generosity to others, often expressed through a well-timed homemade coffee cake, casserole or soup delivery to someone who was hurting. She enjoyed quilting and made over 75 quilts for family and friends. She and Merle also enjoyed travel, gardening, games and family time.

The Strohbehn family would like to acknowledge Mom’s cherished friends who cared for her in so many ways, especially since our father’s death and in her declining health. We appreciate and extend a special thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, MN, Croixdale in Bayport, MN, where Mom lived for the last two years, and for the grace and caring of Lakeview Hospice nurses who skillfully cared for her at the end of her life. Memorials preferred to Lakeview Hospice, Clearwater Forest Camp, and First Presbyterian Church, Stillwater, MN.

Funeral service Monday, Jan. 9th, 2017 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 6201 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN. Visitation one hour prior to funeral service at the church.

Post navigation