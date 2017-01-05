Da Vinci Fest brings community together around arts and sciences

Trevor Pearson carves an ice sculpture of Leonardo Da Vinci’s head outside Stillwater Area High School Jan. 9. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

Da Vinci Fest gathers the best of student art, science and film projects in the Stillwater area into one fun and family-friendly community event Jan. 7.

While parents, friends and community members take in students’ achievements in the arts and sciences, dozens of hands-on exhibits will allow young and old to learn something new about the world around them.

“This is the big event for students in the arts and sciences,” said Kristie Smith of The Partnership Plan, the nonprofit sponsoring the event. “There is something for everyone to enjoy.” Louisa Zeuli, left, and Brianna Halverson, right, both of Stillwater, make bubbles using water, dry ice and dish soap at the SAHS chemistry club’s table. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

Da Vinci Fest will be open to the public on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 1-5 p.m. at Stillwater Area High School, 5701 Stillwater Blvd. N., Oak Park Heights. Special exhibits this year include a demonstration by an ice sculptor, a performance by Curio Dance Theater, demonstrations of 3-D printers in the high school’s Fab Lab, presentations by the 3M Wizards, and an opportunity to explore the Star Lab, an indoor portable planetarium.

“New this year is the addition of a spoken word area,” Smith said. “There is a sixth-grade class that has been working on poetry this year and will be sharing their poems. There will also be an improv performance by the high school drama club, and more poetry from students across the district.” Emma Hamond of Stillwater admires a beaker of water, dry ice and food coloring at chemistry club’s table. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

The main purpose of Da Vinci Fest is to celebrate the talents of St. Croix Valley students through a science fair, art fair and film festival. It is open to students in fourth through 12th grade who attend Stillwater Area Public Schools or live within its boundaries. In the spirit of Leonardo Da Vinci, it celebrates student achievement in the arts and sciences. Organizers say it’s the only one in the state to do so on such a large scale.

The community will also have an opportunity to contribute to a mural of the new St. Croix Crossing bridge.

“We have a four-foot by eight-foot mural of the bridge and the community can contribute by writing on a piece of colored paper that will be included in the mural,” Smith said.

Teams of students will carry the bridge theme to the Stillwater Science Challenge at 1 p.m. Peter Jadoonath demonstrates the art of wheel-thrown pottery. (Gazette staff photo by Jonathan Young)

Teams from the high school and the junior highs will compete to build an elevated bridge from wooden sticks — the bridge that can hold the most mass wins.

“In past years, we have had parents who have come for just the 20 minutes to see their own child’s project end up staying for the entire afternoon to see the other exhibits,” Smith said. “It’s a great way for people in the community see the great creativity and science taking place in Stillwater Area Schools.”

This year, the high school cafeteria will serve food for those who wish to stay the entire day.

For more information on Da Vinci Fest, including a schedule of events, visit The Partnership Plan website at partnershipplan.org.