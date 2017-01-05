2016-year-in-review

A lot happened in the Stillwater area in 2016. Some events held great significance and will shape the future of the region. Other events will fade into distant memory, but all played a part in the growth and momentum of the community.

The Gazette staff is pleased to present a look at some of the year’s top stories. We have not attempted to rank them in order of importance, but offer them as a reflection on the past year as we bid farewell to 2016 and welcome in the new year.

Bridge project makes up for lost time

Crews working on the St. Croix Crossing project made up for lost time in 2016.

In 2015, MnDOT announced the long-awaited project would not be complete by fall of 2016 as originally planned. This year began with the announcement on Jan. 6, 2016, that the bridge was scheduled to open a full year late, in fall of 2017.

In April, the contractor brought in two giant “ringer” cranes to help hoist segments into place, so segments could be installed at all river piers simultaneously. Each crane had a 250-foot boom arm and a capacity 660 tons.

The bridge project hit a major milestone in early October when workers lifted the final segments into place. Approximately 650 segments span the river itself, and about 330 form the Minnesota approach.

With segment placement complete, it became possible to walk across the bridge from one side of the river to the other. Gaps of about two feet remained halfway between each set of piers, however.

Over the winter, crews plan to finish the “closure pours” that fill the gaps. To do that, they must use jacks to widen the gap where two bridge sections meet, pour the concrete, and then release the jacks to ensure proper compression. On Dec. 6, crews completed the closure pour between piers 9 and 12.

Construction was put on hold Dec. 23 for the holidays and will resume in 2017.

MnDOT recently released a video showing the inside of the bridge and the catwalk. It’s available at youtu.be/vyXVpIeVkqI.

Lumberjack Days returns

Stillwater’s city festival returned this year as Lumberjack Days, and organizers plan to build on the success of the past two years when it was known as Log Jam.

This year’s festival saw the return of a kids parade and 5K/10K road race.

Erin McQuay, a board member of the nonprofit behind the festival, said the kids parade has been requested the past two years and was historically a popular feature of the city festival. The Women’s Leadership Council of United Way put together the kids parade this year.

Except for the addition of the kids parade and road race, much of the festival followed the success of Log Jam.

Lumberjack shows with Jamie Fischer will continue, as well as bingo in the park, live music and a traditional parade.

The 2016 Lumberjack Days festival was July 15-17.

The nonprofit group known as The Locals will run Stillwater Lumberjack Days three more years. The Stillwater City Council unanimously approved renewal of the group’s three-year contract Aug. 3.

Unusual July swell brings St. Croix to 12th-highest crest on record

An unusual rise in river levels in July led to the 12th-highest crest at Stillwater on record, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The river crested at 686.12 feet above sea level around 5:15 a.m. July 17 after heavy rains to the north led to a swift rise in the water level. The record crest was in 1965, at 694.1 feet. Flood stage is at 687 feet.

High water is unusual in July, with the river more commonly approaching flood stage in the spring as snow melts. Based on data from the National Weather Service, this year’s crest was one of only two July events to make it into the top 16 high water marks on record.

Kristin Calliguri, a spokesperson for the St. Croix Crossing bridge project, said the high water didn’t stop crews from working on the bridge. But they did have to move materials and equipment staged on a dock at Xcel Energy’s King Plant in Oak Park Heights.

Officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation narrowly escaped closing the Stillwater Lift Bridge. The water came within inches of causing it to be closed, as it was at the end of June 2014.

The flooding did affect Stillwater’s Lumberjack Days festival, because much of Lowell Park in downtown Stillwater was submerged. Festival organizers had to shift the festival’s layout toward Main Street, but most events went on as planned.

Commercial growth continues in Oak Park Heights

Construction crews broke ground in 2016 on the new Pizza Ranch restaurant going in at 5785 Minnesota Ave. N. Construction is now complete, and the restaurant opened Jan. 2, 2017.

The Oak Park Heights Goodwill plans to move to a new location. The thrift store’s new site will be in the three-building shopping center being built in front of Menards along Highway 36 in Oak Park Heights.

The current Goodwill location is 5899 Nova Scotia Ave. in Oak Park Heights, next to the Lowes.

A Kwik Trip gas station and Simonet’s Furniture store are planned for construction on Memorial Avenue in Oak Park Heights, south of 58th Street. Located next to Lake Area Bank, the undeveloped sites are across Stillwater Boulevard from the high school.

Kwik Trip plans to begin construction in spring of 2017.

The new Simonet’s Furniture building will be located on Memorial Avenue just south of Kwik Trip. Simonet’s is moving from the 27,000 square-foot space it leases on Curve Crest Boulevard in Stillwater, because that building was sold to Oak Park Heights-based marketing company Techbarn.

Simonet’s will opened in a temporary space in the former McCormack’s Furniture building, 13435 60th St. N., Oak Park Heights.

Phase I of the new store will be approximately 20,000 square feet, with the possibility of a 7,800 square-foot expansion. The majority of the space will be dedicated to the showroom, with a small warehouse, office and mechanical space in the back.

Stillwater lands big winter events

Utah-based Ice Castles LLC has created ice castles in Eden Prairie, at the Mall of America and in several cities across the country. In 2016 year it submitted a special event application, seeking to bring the attraction to Stillwater.

Ryan Davis, co-founder of Ice Castles LLC described the process of building the castle, as well as the timeline, in a presentation to the council.

“Every day we make anywhere from five (thousand) to 20,000 icicles, and we harvest them one by one and then place them … vertically and horizontally, and then we spray them with water,” he said.

By the time it’s done, the walls are about 15 feet thick, and it becomes an “out-of-this-world experience.”

Based on past experience in several parts of the country, Davis said he expects an ice castle in Stillwater to bring in $4 million to $10 million in revenue to the area.

This year’s proposed site lies between the Water Street Inn and the Lowell Park gazebo.

Davis said Stillwater has plenty of parking for the event because it uses an online ticketing systems that requires guests to sign up for a time window. He said that has allowed the company’s busiest site (in New Hampshire) to run with only about 550 spaces available. He said Stillwater has about 1,800 public spaces in the vicinity.

Demolition of structures would take place in March, but some ice could remain frozen in the park into April.

The Ice Castle opens Jan. 6, 2017. Hours of operation are 3-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Tuesday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 12-10 p.m. Saturday and 3-9 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at icecastles.com/Stillwater.

Lowell Park will also play host to Hockey Day Minnesota in 2017.

The Minnesota Wild, along with Fox Sports North, made the announcement on air prior to the Wild game on March 10.

A group that includes Tom Sagissor, Greg Gartner, Tony Novalany, Jeff Cates and Ponies coach Matt Doman, among others, put together a detailed proposal to host Hockey Day Minnesota.

“It is quite a process,” said Sagissor, who also credited Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski with supporting the efforts. “Just about every city that has high school hockey would love to host Hockey Day Minnesota. They are very selective, but we’ve done everything possible to put as much support behind this.”

The temporary rink will be constructed in downtown Lowell Park, adjacent to the St. Croix River with the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge as a backdrop. The date for Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 is Saturday, Jan. 21.

School board votes to close three schools

On March 3, the Stillwater Area School Board voted to close three elementary schools as part of the Building Opportunities to Learn and Discover (BOLD) plan. The board voted 5-2 — with board members Mike Ptacek and Shelley Pearson dissenting — to approve BOLD and close Marine, Withrow and Oak Park Elementary Schools effective in the fall of 2017.

The vote sparked continued public scrutiny of the plan throughout 2016 and lead to a crowded Stillwater Area School Board race viewed by many as a referendum on planned school closures. However, candidates opposed to the closures did not win the majority needed to reverse the decision.

Jennifer Pelletier, incumbent Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland won seats on the board Nov. 8. Incumbent Amy Burback lost her seat. Outgoing board member Kathy Buchholz did not run for re-election.

Of the three candidates elected, only Ptacek and Stivland support reversing the plan known as BOLD (Building Opportunities to Learn and Discover), which calls for the closure of Marine, Oak Park and Withrow elementary schools. To have enough votes to reverse the decision, anti-BOLD candidates needed to win all three seats, plus have the support of sitting board member Shelley Pearson, who voted against the closures along with Ptacek in March.

Proponents of the closures say the action will save $1.2 million annually and help the district run more efficiently and increase equity districtwide. Opponents say the closures are unnecessary, go against commitments made by the district, and will harm communities. Three lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to block the closures.

Ptacek said he and Stivland ran “as a threesome” with Chad Gamradt, who also opposed the closures. According to unofficial results, Ptacek and Stivland received the most votes among the 10 candidates, with 16.7 percent of the votes and 17.3 percent respectively. With 14.1 percent of votes, Pelletier beat Gamradt, who had 12 percent. Burback was a close fifth, with 11.3 percent of the vote.

Three lawsuits have arisen in response to the school closures. The first lawsuit, Melissa Douglas versus Stillwater Area Public Schools, was

dismissed in Washington County Court Aug. 30. The second lawsuit, 834 VOICE versus Stillwater Area Public Schools, was filed in the Minnesota Court of Appeals called a “writ of certiorari.” In the petition to the court, 834 VOICE attorney Fritz Knaak argues that the Stillwater Area School Board acted as a quasi-judicial body — it used powers and procedures resembling those of a court of law or judge — when voting to close the three elementary schools. The Court of Appeals will review the evidence presented to the school board while it was making a decision to close three elementary schools. Knaak wants the appeals court to determine if — as a quasi-judicial body — the board had enough information to make its decision. The case will come before the Court of Appeals Jan. 24, 2017.

On April 13, Knaak filed the third suit against the school district related to the BOLD plan in district court with allegations of wrongdoing by the board and by Superintendent Denise Pontrelli. In the lawsuit, 834 VOICE alleges deceptive campaign practice and conflicts of interest related to the May 2015 ballot question of $97.5 million in capital bonds, and subsequent violation of open meeting laws and of the Minnesota Data Practices Act related to the March 3 vote.

Report points to Lake Elmo city council dysfunction, lawsuit follows

When the Lake Elmo City Council in late 2014 approved an independent investigation regarding internal allegations against former city administrator Dean Zuleger, little did they know that council members themselves would eventually become the focus of the investigation.

A confidential, third-party investigation in Lake Elmo in 2015 concluded that city council members — and specifically Councilmember Anne Smith — appeared to be the root cause of a “dysfunctional” work environment at city hall, according to documents obtained by The Gazette.

The city paid Jessica Schwie, of the law firm Jardine, Logan and O’Brien, $11,289.09 (at $210 an hour) to conduct a four-month investigation into a complaint made by finance director Cathy Bendel against then-city administrator Dean Zuleger in 2014. Schwie was hired in November 2014 and presented her findings to the council in closed session April 7, 2015.

The city has refused to release any part of Schwie’s report, but The Gazette received a copy of the report and published the report in January 2016. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged breach of data security at the city. However, the investigation was later closed due to the Washington County Attorney’s Office determination that the report was public data.

Based upon an independent review of the situation, Schwie concluded in her report that the allegations made by Bendel against Zuleger were not supported. However, she found an underlying problem with the city council’s behavior, which she believed was negatively affecting the city’s operations.

“It is fair to say that the environment at the City of Lake Elmo is dysfunctional,” Schwie wrote. But she concluded the dysfunction did not stem from staff misconduct. “Rather, it appears that the dysfunctional communications and operations of the Elected Officials of the City have led to extreme levels of stress and anxiety which has in turn engendered abnormal relationships amongst City staff and a dysfunctional communication system.”

Schwie singled out Councilmember Anne Smith, saying that “nearly all individual(s) interviewed indicated that the real problem was neither Zuleger, nor Bendel, but the behavior and policies of the Elected Officials to City Council, in particular Anne Smith.”

Zuleger filed a civil lawsuit July 29 in Washington County Court against the city of Lake Elmo and former city council member Steve DeLapp. The suit alleges defamation and violations of his privacy rights under the Minnesota Data Practices Act related to the release of the report.