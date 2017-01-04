Gymnastics: Ponies soar past White Bear Lake

Danielle Keran performs on the beam during Stillwater’s Suburban East Conference gymnastics victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Dec. 22 at SAHS. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Competing in front of the judges and more than two dozen former Stillwater gymnasts and coaches, the Ponies surpassed the 140-point mark in a convincing Suburban East Conference victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Stillwater Area High School.

Buoyed by a strong showing in the vault, the Ponies easily dispatched the Bears 141.2-122.575.

The bleachers featured a strong showing of past contributors to the Stillwater program as it celebrated 50 years of competition dating back to 1968, which was before the Minnesota State High School League even sponsored the sport. Rachel Murphy competes on the balance beam for the Ponies.

The Ponies (2-0 SEC, 2-0) posted their highest score in the vault (36.975), which is their opening event. Isabel Bartosh led the way with a 9.4, but teammates Gretchen Sharp (9.225), Danielle Keran (9.175), Peyton Classon (9.175) and Sami Chang (9.0) were not far behind.

“We had a strong opening on vault with four successful tsuk vaults and a great yurchenko from Isabel,” Stillwater coach Traci Swenson said.

Bartosh also led the Ponies in the uneven bars (9.5) and floor (9.425) on the way to a first-place all-around score of 36.45. Sharp was next in the bars with a score of 8.575 and she placed second in the all-around with a score of 36.075.

“Gretchen opened our bars set with her best bar routine in two years,” Swenson said. “She has worked though different routines and has battled to make connections. She had a beautiful routine with great connections.”

Sharp paced Stillwater in the beam with a score of 9.125, followed by Keran at 8.85.

Finishing behind Bartosh in the floor were Sharp (9.15) and Keran (9.1) with solid routines. The Ponies finished with a team score of 36.05 in the floor to close out the meet.

“We still had some struggles sticking beam routines, but made improvements from last week,” Swenson said. “We finished on floor with great and consistent routines.”

• Also on Thursday, the Stillwater JV team posted a score of 130.9 to easily defeat the Bears (57.7). The Ponies improved to 2-0 this season.

Stillwater 141.2, White Bear Lake 122.575

Vault (Stillwater 36.975) — Isabel Bartosh 9.4, Gretchen Sharp 9.225, Danielle Keran 9.175, Peyton Classon 9.175 and Sami Chang 9.0.

Uneven bars (Stillwater 34.325) — Isabel Bartosh 9.5, Gretchen Sharp 8.575, Danielle Keran 8.25, Peyton Classon 8.0 and Rachel Murphy 7.875.

Beam (Stillwater 33.85) — Gretchen Sharp 9.125, Danielle Keran 8.85, Isabel Bartosh 8.15, Peyton Classon 7.725 and Rachel Murphy 7.325.

Floor (Stillwater 36.05) — Isabel Bartosh 9.425, Gretchen Sharp 9.15, Danielle Keran 9.1, Sami Chang 8.375 and Peyton Classon 8.25.

All-around — 1. Isabel Bartosh (St) 36.45; 2. Gretchen Sharp (St) 36.075; 3. Danielle Keran (St) 35.375; 4. Peyton Classon (St) 33.15; 5. Makayla Mills (WBL) 33.525.