Boys hockey: Stillwater cruises past Jaguars

BLOOMINGTON — TJ Sagissor delivered a goal and three assists to help carry the Stillwater boys’ hockey team to a 5-1 nonconference win over Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Bloomington Ice Gardens.

Lucas Monson Lucas Monson scored his first varsity goal to open the scoring and Noah Cates scored in the final minute of the first period to provide a 2-0 lead for the top-ranked Ponies. It was the team-leading eighth goal of the season for Cates, who also has 16 assists for 24 points through eight games.

Sagissor scored in the second period and then assisted on Luke Manning’s goal less than three minutes into the third to extend the lead to 4-0.

After Bob Lescarbeau’s goal early in the third to spoil Seth Eisele’s shutout bid, Michael Kaufman closed out the scoring for Stillwater with a goal at 14:40 to provide the final margin. Eisele finished with 16 saves.

The Ponies (6-0 SEC, 8-0) played without five players who were suspended following ejections from a recent 11-2 win over Mounds View, which also had five players ejected for fighting.

Stillwater 2 1 2 — 5

Jefferson 0 0 1 — 1

First period — 1. St, Lucas Monson (Noah Cates, TJ Sagissor) 9:44; 2. St, Cates (Mondson, Sagissor) 16:12.

Second period — 3. St, Sagissor (Matthew Stanton, Luke Manning) 9:14.

Third period — 4. St, Manning (Sagissor, David Van Ort) 2:52; 1. BJ, Bob Lescarbeau (Noah Granske) 3:15; 5. St, Michael Kaufman (Cates, Seth Eisele) 14:40.

Penalties — St, 3-6:00; BJ, 5-10:00.

Saves — St (Seth Eisele) 5-4-7—16; BJ (Karl Huther) 9-11-5—25.