Girls basketball: Ponies win third in a row

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Sara Scalia tossed in 22 points while fellow guard Claire Patterson added 17 points and five assists to propel Stillwater to an 80-59 nonconference girls’ basketball victory over Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Stillwater Area High School.

It marked the third consecutive victory for the Ponies (0-3 SEC, 5-5), who recorded their highest point total since scoring 84 in a victory over Simley midway through last season.

Rachel Houle chipped in with 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Stillwater, which also received 12 points and six rebounds from Maddie Whittington.

Lanie Cox led the Bluejackets with 20 points.

Cambridge-Isanti 25 34 — 59

Stillwater 44 36 — 80

Cambridge-Isanti (pts): Jackie Olander 3, Myranda Brogger 14, Payton Larkin 2, Bridget Witzmann 5, Kristy King 3, Lanie Cox 20, Amanda Westberg 8, Taylor Glotzbach 2 and Brooklyn Terwilliger 2.

Stillwater: Torri Chute 4, Megan Lampright 3, Claire Patterson 17, Sara Scalia 22, Emily White 3, Ebony Harvel 3, Emma Murphy 2, Rachel Houle 10, Lauren Friederichs 2, Taylor Brady 2 and Maddie Whittington 12.

3-pointers: C-I (5): Olander and Brogger 4; St (5): Scalia 4 and Patterson.

Free throws: C-I, 6-13; St, 13-19.