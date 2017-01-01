Year in review: Memorable achievements abound in 2016

Stillwater graduate Ben Blankenship made his Olympics debut in August and advanced to the finals in the 1,500 meters before placing eighth in a race won by fellow American Matthew Centrowitz.

St. Croix Valley athletes and teams helped produced another memorable year in sports.

Stillwater Area High School and University of Minnesota graduate Ben Blankenship provided some of the year’s biggest thrills after qualifying for his first Olympics. The two-time individual state track and field champion for the Ponies advanced from the prelims and semifinals before placing eighth in the finals of the 1,500 meters in Rio.

Another former Ponies standout, Jessie Diggins, continued her impressive rise in the sport of Nordic skiing. The Afton native collected her first individual World Cup title in early January and started this season with her second individual title, a victory in a 5-kilometer freestyle race in Norway in early December.

The success of those former Ponies is nothing new, but the many changes continue at their alma mater with facilities improvements taking shape at Stillwater Area High School. Beginning with the start of the fall season, Stillwater teams enjoyed the use of new artificial turf practice fields and a new playing surface inside the stadium. Construction continues and additional projects that will benefit the Ponies, among others, and the athletics program are slated for completion in 2017.

Listed below are many of the notable sports highlights in the St. Croix Valley from 2016.

Winter

The Stillwater boys’ hockey team provided a season full of highlights while winning its first-ever conference championship before eventually placing fourth in the state tournament. In between, the Ponies (27-3-1) upended Hill-Murray 1-0 in overtime to win the Section 4AA championship with a finish that garnered national attention.

Junior Noah Cates collected a long, floating pass from Gavin Holland near the blue line and followed with a highlight-reel “spin-o-rama” goal that gave the Ponies a hard-fought victory and ignited an epic celebration in front of the student section. Shortly after the game’s conclusion, footage of the game-winner was broadcast on ESPN.

The Ponies were stopped by eventual champion Wayzata in the state semifinals and lost to Grand Rapids in the third-place game, but still easily shattered the school record for victories in a season, which was set at 20 during the 1979-80 season.

In Nordic skiing, the Stillwater boys won a conference championship and placed second at the state meet. The Ponies were led by Sam Hanson’s fifth-place finish, which marked the team’s top individual finish in pursuit at state since Luke Watson finished third in 1998. Stillwater girls enjoyed another successful season while placing third at state to go along with Suburban East Conference and Section 4 championships.

The Stillwater girls’ alpine skiing team won its fifth straight conference title and placed fifth at the state meet. The boys captured their 11th league title in a row.

In the pool, the Stillwater boys repeated as conference and section champions before placing sixth at the Class AA state meet. The Ponies also finished fourth at True Team state.

The Stillwater wrestling program ended a two-decade conference title drought after finishing in a three-way tie with Forest Lake and Mounds View in the final standings.

Following the program’s first losing season in a successful 14-year tenure that included two state championships, Tony Scheid resigned as Stillwater girls’ hockey coach. Scheid, who compiled a 260-112-21 record, cited “vicious attacks” against his family and a lack of support from administration as his reasons for stepping down.

Spring

The Stillwater girls’ lacrosse team qualified for its sixth consecutive state tournament and took home a trophy after a 7-6 season-ending victory over Prior Lake in the third-place game. The Ponies finished with a 17-2 record after also claiming Suburban East Conference and Section 4 titles. After falling to eventual state champion Eden Prairie in the semifinals for the second year in a row, the Stillwater girls’ lacrosse team collected its second third-place finish at the state tournament in the past three seasons with a 7-6 victory over Prior Lake.

It was a successful spring on the course for the Stillwater girls’ golf team. Eighth-grader Cayla Kim was the Round 1 co-leader before finishing in a tie for fourth place in the individual standings. She helped lead the Ponies to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. Representing the Stillwater boys, junior Parker Anderson rebounded from a quadruple bogey to post a 71 in the second round to climb up to fifth in the individual standings at the state meet.

In synchronized swimming, the Ponies placed second at the state meet for the 13th year in a row. Stillwater has also won 191 of 192 dual meets dating back to the 1989 season.

Representing St. Croix Preparatory Academy, senior Rowan McAllister claimed the individual championship at the National Archery in the Schools Program Nationals. Her victory in a shoot-out that followed landed her a $20,000 scholarship.

Fall

For the first time in two decades, the Stillwater boys’ soccer team reigned supreme with an undefeated state championship season. The Ponies, who outscored their opponents by a combined 82-11 this season, defeated Wayzata 2-0 in the championship game to claim the program’s third state championship — but first since 1996. Led by Mr. Soccer finalist Patrick Allan, Stillwater finished the season with a 22-0 record.

The No. 1-ranked Stillwater girls’ soccer team was stopped by East Ridge in the finals of the Section 4AA tournament, but the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 16-3) captured their first conference championship since 2010. The Stillwater boys’ soccer team capped an undefeated season with the program’s first state championship in two decades. The Ponies defeated Wayzata 2-0 in the state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Stillwater girls’ swimming and diving team extended long winning streaks while capturing conference and section titles before placing fourth at True Team state. Stillwater has won 140 consecutive dual meets dating back to 2003 and 119 consecutive conference dual meets since 2002. The Ponies have also won 14 straight conference titles and 15 section championships in a row.

In boys cross country, the Ponies won their eighth straight section championships before placing sixth at the state meet.

Stillwater graduate Emily McDonough capped off an injury-plagued, but remarkable career at Concordia University – St. Paul while helping the Golden Bears to their eighth NCAA Division II national volleyball championship in the past 10 years.

Others

The St. Croix Valley Sports Hall of Fame welcomed Andrew Schmiesing, Chelsey Jones, Karissa (Hoehn) Junker, Bill Herzog and the late Sarah (Karr) Rooker as part of this year’s induction class. Joining those individuals were members of Stillwater’s 1981 state championship baseball team coached by Don Campbell and the 1995, 1996 and 1998 state championship softball teams coached by Mike Pavlovich.

Stillwater’s first state championship football team (1975) was honored with the Lgendary Team Award by the National Football Foundation’s Minnesota Football Honors Banquet in April.

Uncertainty over the future of Tartan Park was resolved after developer Hollis Cavner purchased the property from 3M and quickly began a complete overhaul of the golf course, with Arnold Palmer and Annika Sorenstam signing on as co-designers for the new project. The project turns out to be one of the last for Palmer, who passed away in late September.

Recent St. Croix Preparatory Academy graduate Ellie Davenport becomes the latest St. Croix Valley resident to capture a championship at the Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward, Wis. Davenport defeated Emily Christopherson of Oregon in the finals to capture her first world championship in log rolling.

The anticipation started building last spring after the announcement that downtown Stillwater’s Lowell Park will serve as the host site for the 2017 Hockey Day Minnesota, with games broadcast on Fox Sports North.